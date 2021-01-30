SUBSCRIBE NOW
COLLEGE

Saturday's state women: Central Michigan edges Buffalo 66-62, wins third straight

The Detroit News
Micaela Kelly scored 19 and Molly Davis added 18 on 8 of 15 shooting to lead Central Michigan women to a 66-62 victory over Buffalo on Saturday at McGuirk Arena.

Maddy Watters added 14 points while Jahari Smith pulled down 13 rebounds for the Chippewas (10-5, 8-3 Mid-American), who went on a 20-12 run in the final 10 minutes for their third straight victory.

Dyaisha Fair had 22 points and Elea Gaba 17 to lead Buffalo (9-5, 6-3). Zena Elias grabbed 12 rebounds for Buffalo.

More state women

►(At) Cleveland State 68, Oakland 53: Nadia Dumas scored 19 while Mariah White and Destiny Leo each had 16 for Cleveland State (5-7, 5-7 Horizon), which swept the weekend series. Alona Blackwell had 13 points and Kahlaijah Dean 12 to lead Oakland (8-9, 8-6).

►Ball State 78, (at) Western Michigan 71: Thelma Dis Agustsdot's 18 points led four players in double figures scoring as Ball State (8-5, 6-3 MAC) went on a 28-16 run in the final 10 minutes. Sydney Shafer had 24 points and Reilly Jacobson 19 for Western (2-10, 1-9).

►Grand Valley State 66, (at) Wayne State 57: Emily Spitzley scored 17, Hannah Kulas 16 and Qay Stanton 11 for Grand Valley State (7-1). Rebecca Fugate had 20 points and Sam Cherney 18 for Wayne State (4-4).

