Saturday's state men: Miami (Ohio) shuts down Western Michigan's offense in victory

Associated Press

Oxford, Ohio — Dalonte Brown posted 16 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Western Michigan 65-56 on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 15 points and six assists for Miami (Ohio) (8-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). James Beck added nine rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant, the RedHawks’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. Miami (Ohio) totaled 25 points in the first half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 21 points in the first half for Western Michigan marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Greg Lee had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (2-11, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. B. Artis White added 10 points and six rebounds. Jason Whitens had 10 points.

More state men

(At) Kent State 83, Central Michigan 76: Danny Pippen had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Justyn Hamilton had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Kent State (9-4, 6-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malique Jacobs added 13 points and six rebounds. James Jordan had 10 points.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 26 points and had 12 rebounds for the Chippewas (6-10, 2-7). Caleb Huffman added 23 points and six rebounds. Devontae Lane had 10 points.

Travon Broadway Jr., whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Chippewas, scored five points on 1-of-12 shooting.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas on the season. Kent State defeated Central Michigan 94-85 on Jan. 12.