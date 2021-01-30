Saturday's Top 25: No. 2 Baylor still undefeated after 84-72 win over Auburn

Stephen Hawkins

Associated Press

Waco, Texas — This Baylor win was for Davion Mitchell, and the junior guard did his part against his former team.

Mitchell swished a 3-pointer after losing a shoe and finished with 13 points and seven assists, helping the Bears stay undefeated with an 84-72 win over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

“This was a tough game because it was emotional,” coach Scott Drew said. “The team wanted to win it for Davion, and obviously Davion wanted to play well being a transfer from Auburn.”

Matthew Mayer soared for two highlight dunks when scoring 10 of his 13 points in a short spurt as Baylor (16-0) built its lead in the second half. Adam Flagler, a transfer like Mitchell, scored a season-high 19 points. Jared Butler finished with 16, and MaCio Teague had 15.

The Bears have gone deeper into a season without a loss only once — a 17-0 start in 2011-12.

Jaylin Williams had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Auburn (10-8), which had won four of its previous five games. Freshman guard Sharife Cooper added 15 points, and JT Thor finished with 13. Allen Flanigan scored 11 and Devan Cambridge 10.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said his young backcourt got outplayed by Baylor’s veteran guards.

“And that’s OK, because Butler, and Teague and Davion Mitchell and Flagler are all really good,” Pearl said. “But I think our guys are good too. But that was disappointing.”

Mitchell was coming off a career-high 31 points in Baylor’s 107-59 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night. He played 34 games at Auburn as a freshman in 2017-18 before transferring to Baylor, and Butler was initially enrolled at Alabama, though he never played for the Crimson Tide.

The sock-footed shot by Mitchell, who got a sudden pass from Butler after coming out of his shoe, put Baylor up 59-43 with about 11½ minutes left. That occurred during a 3½-minute span when Mayer had 10 points — two 3s, and his big dunks.

“Matt really got us a great life and a great run where we could get separation,” Drew said.

Mitchell made a nifty pass to Butler, who missed the 3 that Mayer rebounded in midair and slammed home. Mayer then drove the baseline for a two-handed slam before he followed an Auburn miss with a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 66-45 lead midway through the second half.

“They really just weren’t boxing out, and I went in and got the putback dunk,” said Mayer, who got an emphatic bump from Butler before the two conversed going down the court.

“We have a competition to see who can get the most dunks on the season,” Mayer said. “That conversation down the court, that was pretty cool.”

More Top 25

►No. 3 Villanova 80, (at) Seton Hall 72: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory, beating Seton Hall.

Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright’s team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

The Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) its third straight loss to a ranked opponent.

Shevar Reynolds had 13 points for Seton Hall.

►(At) No. 20 Virginia Tech 65, No. 8 Virginia 51: Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead Virginia Tech past Virginia.

Aluma hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers to help the Hokies (13-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcome a 10-point deficit in the second half.

Jay Huff led Virginia (11-3, 7-1) with 13 points. The Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak and 15-game conference streak ended.

►(At) No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61: De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help Oklahoma beat Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without scoring leader Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4). The became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three Top 10 teams in a row, following wins over Kansas and Texas.

Alex Reese scored 15 points for Alabama (14-4). It has won 10 in a row.

►No. 10 Texas Tech 76, (at) LSU 71: Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally in Texas Tech’s victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Texas Tech (12-5) scored straight 12 points in the final minute. With the Red Raiders trailing 71-64 following a field goal by Shareef O’Neal with 1:10 remaining in the game, McClung hit two from behind the arc.

Shannon led Texas Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds. McClung added 22 points.

Javonte Smart matched his career high with 29 points for LSU (11-5).

►Florida 85, (at) No. 11 West Virginia 80: Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida beat West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Noah Locke had 19 points for Florida (10-4). Tyree Applebee finished with 12.

Derek Culver led West Virginia (11-5) with a career-high 28 points.

►(At) No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98, OT: Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and Missouri beat TCU in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.

Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points.

►(At) No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61: Yves Pons scored 17 points and Tennessee never trailed in beating Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a Top 15 opponent this season, a much-needed boost to their resume after COVID-19 issues scratched No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 14 Wisconsin and also a trip to Notre Dame.

Kansas (11-6) has lost four of five and dropped to 4-4 against ranked opponents this season. David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points.

►(At) Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 Florida State 65: Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat Florida State, ending the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.

Jose Alvarado added 21 points, and Michael Devoe had 19 for Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

RaiQuan Gray had 19 points for Florida State (10-3, 6-2 ).