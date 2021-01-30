Friday's college football: Tim DeRuyter named as Oregon’s defensive coordinator

Associated Press

Eugene, Ore. — Former California associate head coach Tim DeRuyter has been named Oregon’s defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

DeRuyter replaces Andy Avalos, who left the Ducks to become head coach at Boise State.

DeRuyter has been on Cal’s staff since 2017, first as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach before serving as co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach last year.

Before that, DeRuyter was head coach at Fresno State from 2012-16. He also had defensive coordinator stints at Texas A&M, Air Force, Nevada, Ohio and Navy over his lengthy career.

“We are excited to add a coach of the caliber and experience as Coach DeRuyter to lead our defense,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said in a statement Thursday. “He is a proven difference maker with a track record for developing players to their full potential, and he has accelerated significant improvement in all of his stops as a defensive coordinator.”

Oregon went 4–3 (3–2 Pac-12) last season. The Ducks defeated USC 31-24 in the Pac-12 championship game before losing to Iowa State 34-17 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Choate to Texas

Montana State head coach Jeff Choate has moved to Texas to be the Longhorns’ linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian.

The move was expected but wasn’t formally announced by Texas until Thursday. Choate has spent the past four seasons as head coach at Montana State, where he led the Bobcats to the FCS playoffs in 2018 and 2019. The Bobcats made the semifinals in 2019.

As a member of the Big Sky Conference, Montana State did not play in 2020 after the league postponed the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league opted for a spring schedule that several schools, including Montana State, chose to skip.

Choate is the final member of the Longhorns staff under Sarkisian, who takes over after Texas fired Tom Herman after four seasons of winning football but no Big 12 championships.

Minter to Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has hired Jesse Minter from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as defensive coordinator.

Minter also will coach safeties, and Ben Cauthen is the new chief of staff. Minter spent the past four seasons with the Ravens coaching defensive backs with Baltimore making the playoffs the past three years.

He was at Georgia State between 2013 and 2016 and was defensive coordinator the last three seasons. He started coaching at Indiana State in 2009 through 2012.

Gray joins Vols’ exodus

Tennessee running back Eric Gray announced on Twitter that he will play for Oklahoma, becoming the third Volunteers’ player to choose the Sooners in the past few weeks.

Gray gained 1,026 yards from scrimmage in 10 games for Tennessee last season and scored six touchdowns. He was the Volunteers’ leading rusher with 772 yards.

Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt earlier in the month after an internal investigation uncovered recruiting violations. The school has said Josh Heupel would be the next head coach.