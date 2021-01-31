Sunday's college basketball: Michigan State women fall at Indiana, drop second straight

The Detroit News

MacKenzie Holmes fired in 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting to lead four players in double figures as Indiana women defeated Michigan State, 79-67, Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Nia Clouden had 19 points for the Spartans (9-4, 4-4 Big Ten), who dropped their second straight after losing to No. 7 Maryland this week. MSU led 41-33 at halftime only to see Indiana (10-4,8-2) go on a 25-15 third-quarter run.

Alisia Smith finished with 17 points and eight rebounds while Janai Smith added 10 points for MSU, which shot 48% (25-of-52) from the field.

Ali Patberg scored 15, Aleska Gulbe 14 and Jaelynn Penn 13 for the Hoosiers, who shot 55% (27-of-49) from the floor, including 70% (7-of-10) on 3-pointers.

Top 25

►(At) No. 6 Houston 70, SMU: Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU for its eighth straight win.

Sasser bounced back to make five of his last 10 shots. After scoring just three points in a victory over Tulane on Thursday, he opened 0-for-5 against the Mustangs.

Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American), which won its 20th consecutive home game. Reggie Chaney added 10 points.

The Cougars won despite shooting only 34%.

Kendric Davis led SMU (9-4, 5-4) with 11 points. Feron Hunt and Yor Anei each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who made 32% percent of their shots.

Houston led 28-24 at halftime, then went on a 14-3 run, capped by Gorham’s three-point play with 16 minutes left.