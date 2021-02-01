Idle Michigan stands pat at No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

Detroit News staff and wires

Despite not playing last week, Michigan didn't budge in the rankings.

The Wolverines (13-1) held firm at No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday. Due to the two-week pause in all UM athletic activities, the men's basketball team isn't scheduled to play again until Feb. 11 against Illinois.

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop the poll. The Zags received 61 first-place votes and Baylor had the other three.

Villanova remained at No. 3, with Houston moving up one spot to round out the top five. The Cougars have their highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983-84.

The Big Ten has six ranked teams, with Ohio State at No. 7, Iowa at No. 8, Illinois at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 19 and Purdue at No. 24.

No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas.

No. 25 Drake is ranked for the first time since reaching No. 14 in 2007-08.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 17-0 (last week: 1)

2. Baylor, 16-0 (2)

3. Villanova 11-1 (3)

4. Michigan, 13-1 (4)

5. Houston, 15-1 (6)

6. Texas, 11-3 (5)

7. Ohio State, 14-4 (13)

8. Iowa, 12-4 (7)

9. Oklahoma, 11-4 (24)

10. Alabama, 14-4 (9)

11. Tennessee, 12-3 (18)

12. Illinois, 11-5 (19)

13. Texas Tech, 12-5 (10)

14. Virginia, 11-3 (8)

15. Creighton, 13-4 (17)

16. Virginia Tech, 13-3 (20)

17. West Virginia, 11-5 (11)

18. Missouri, 11-3 (12)

19. Wisconsin, 13-5 (14)

20. Florida State, 10-3 (16)

21. UCLA, 13-3 (23)

22. Florida, 10-4 (NR)

23. Kansas, 11-6 (15)

24. Purdue, 12-6 (NR)

25. Drake, 16-0 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 111, Southern Cal 57, Loyola of Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, UConn 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.