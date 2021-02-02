Tuesday's college basketball: Ayala helps Maryland rally past No. 24 Purdue 61-60

David Ginsburg

Associated Press

College Park, Md. — Purdue appeared well on its way to justifying its position in the Top 25 when suddenly, almost nothing went right.

Shots bounced off the rim, turnovers mounted and the key rebounds went to Maryland. And just like that, the No. 24 Boilermakers absorbed a cringe-worthy defeat and that could cost them their place in the AP poll.

Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and the Terrapins scored the final six points to rally for a 61-60 victory Tuesday night.

One day after reaching the Top 25 for the first time this season, Purdue (12-7, 7-5 Big Ten) built a 60-55 lead with 1:43 remaining.

Then, while the Boilermakers repeatedly failed to increase the margin, Maryland guard Darryl Morsell drilled a 3-pointer and Ayala finished up with three free throws. Ayala made 1 of 2 at the line with 48 seconds to go and hit the final two after missing a layup, collecting his own rebound and getting fouled by Jaden Ivey.

Purdue then committed a turnover before attempting a final shot.

“If we would have gotten a couple stops down the stretch, we would have won,” Ivey lamented. “It’s tough, but we’ll get back in the gym, keep working as a team and hopefully bounce back next game.”

Ivey’s misfire with 23 seconds remaining opened the door for the Terrapins, who were 0-4 at home in the Big Ten before pulling this one out.

“It was a great win,” said Aaron Wiggins, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds. “We knew what we had to do to get the job done today, and we were tough enough to do the little things.”

Ayala scored 16 and Morsell tallied 11 for Maryland (10-8, 4-7). The Terps went 8-for-13 from beyond the arc in the second half after going 1 for 12 from long range over the first 20 minutes.

“We had a lot of open looks in the first half,” Wiggins said. “Our mindset was to stay confident. We knew the shots would fall.”

Trevion Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers, whose three-game road winning streak ended.

“Honestly, some stuff just didn’t go our way,” guard Isaiah Thompson said. “Credit Maryland for that. They hung in there and made some big-time shots.”

The Boilermakers built a 36-30 lead before successive 3-pointers by Ayala and Wiggins tied the game for the ninth time. After Williams popped a jumper, Wiggins drilled a lengthy 3 to give Maryland its first lead since 9-8.

Purdue’s visit to the Top 25 could be a brief one. Losing on the road in the Big Ten is usually acceptable – except when it comes in this fashion against a team hovering around the .500 mark.

The Boilermakers thought they had finally turned the corner and reached a level of consistency. Evidently not.

This solid effort, along with a forgiving schedule over the final month, gives the Terrapins hope of making a late rush heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The only ranked team left on Maryland’s schedule is Ohio State at home.

The Boilermakers were without guard Sasha Stefanovic, who missed a second straight game following a positive test for COVID-19. Stefanovic is Purdue’s second-leading scorer and the Big Ten’s leading three-point shooter by percentage (45.6).

State men

Ohio 83, (at) Central Michigan 69: Jason Preston had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead six Ohio players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Central Michigan.

Dwight Wilson III added 14 points, Ben Vander Plas chipped in 13, Lunden McDay scored 12 and Ben Roderick had 12 for the Bobcats (11-6, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Wilson also had 10 rebounds.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas (6-11, 2-8), who have lost four games in a row. Caleb Huffman added 17 points and Meikkel Murray had 10.

Top 25

►No. 2 Baylor 83, (at) No. 6 Texas 69: Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big run to pull away for a victory over sixth-ranked Texas.

Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of COVID-19. Texas also had two games postponed and another canceled.

Baylor has won 10 of its last 11 against Texas. The Bears matched the best start in school history and took a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings.

►(At) Mississippi 52, No. 11 Tennessee 50: Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat Tennessee, the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years.

Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.

Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.

He missed the first free throw with 3.5 seconds left but made the second to make it 51-50. The Vols quickly fouled Robert Allen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Yves Pons led the Vols with 13 points.

►No. 17 West Virginia 76, (at) Iowa State 72: Taz Sherman hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining and finished with 18 points as West Virginia held on to beat Iowa State.

Sherman was 5 of 7 from the floor and made 7 of 8 shots from the line to lead the Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3 Big 12).

Solomon Young returned after missing two games due to COVID-related issues and scored 15 points. Tyler Harris also scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-10, 0-7).