Wednesday's college basketball: Gardner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston, 82-73

Aaron Beard

Associated Press

Greenville, N.C. — Jayden Gardner and East Carolina didn’t get to savor a sea of court-storming home fans after claiming a huge upset. Instead, the Pirates left the court in a somewhat subdued celebration — until letting loose in the locker room, that is.

“I’m out of breath,” Gardner said with a smile.

Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help ECU stun fifth-ranked Houston 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates’ first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades. It was the Cougars’ first loss of 2021, a performance that befuddled coach Kelvin Sampson.

“We just didn’t look like we were playing Cougar basketball tonight,” Sampson said, “in no form or fashion.”

Tremont Robinson-White added 17 points for East Carolina, which defied season-long offensive struggles against one of the nation’s top defensive teams. East Carolina shot 47% and made 11 of 24 3-pointers — and more impressively, the Pirates led for the last 12-plus minutes against a Houston team that struggled to make much of anything after halftime.

East Carolina (8-6, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) hadn’t won a game in more than a month between five straight losses and three postponements. The Pirates were also down starting swingman Brandon Suggs to injury and lost reserve guard Tyrie Jackson during the game to an apparent leg injury.

The Pirates still found an unforgettable way to end a 33-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams, though it came with a limited number of attendees in Minges Coliseum due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think they’re starting to get used to it,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. “I think it would have been nice for our fans to be share that now, I do say. … But I’ve got to give the credit to kids throughout the country, the credit for lining up and doing this year.”

Houston (15-2, 10-2) came in as KenPom’s No. 2-ranked defense, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions, while also ranking as one of the nation’s top rebounding teams. But the Cougars didn’t do much to hold down the Pirates in either category while sputtering offensively.

DeJon Jarreau matched his career high with 25 points to lead the Cougars, who had won nine straight meetings dating to 2015, including wins by double-digit margins on ECU’s home floor in each of the past four seasons. But top-scorer Quentin Grimes struggled to just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

“At the end of the day, you know what it is?” Sampson said. “It comes down to the coach, man. The coach has got to do a better job of getting his team ready to play.”

More Top 25

►(At) No. 10 Alabama 78, LSU 60: Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and Alabama beat LSU to widen its lead in the Southeastern Conference standings.

After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU (11-5, 6-4) to its lowest scoring output of the season.

Cameron Thomas scored 22 points for LSU.

►(At) Pittsburgh 83, No. 16 Virginia Tech 72: Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points and Pittsburgh beat Virginia Tech to end a three-game skid.

Johnson had been slumping and was held out of Pitt’s starting lineup for the first time this season. He shot 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, as the Panthers (9-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had their way against a usually stingy Virginia Tech defense.

Pittsburgh beat a ranked opponent for the first time since January 2019.

Keve Aluma scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 of 6 from long range, for the Hokies (13-4, 7-3), who were coming off a win over then-No. 8 Virginia. Justyn Mutts added 17 points.

►(At) No. 18 Missouri 75, Kentucky 70: Dru Smith scored a season-high 26 points, Xavier Pinson added 14 and Missouri withstood a second-half charge to beat Kentucky.

Smith also had seven rebounds and five assists to go along with 6-for-11 shooting. The senior also went 12 of 14 from the free-throw line to help the Tigers (12-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) hold on.

Davion Mintz led Kentucky (5-11, 4-5) with 18 points and made four 3s. Keion Brooks Jr. and Brandon Boston Jr. tallied 10 apiece.

►South Carolina 72, (at) No. 22 Florida 66: AJ Lawson scored 22 points, Seventh Woods added 12 and South Carolina beat Florida.

Keyshawn Bryant added eight points for the Gamecocks, including six in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game. That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory.

South Carolina (5-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) dominated the Gators (10-5, 6-4) inside, outscoring them 50-30 in the paint and getting 13 offensive rebounds.

Tre Mann had 17 points and eight rebounds for Florida, which was playing its first game as a ranked team in more than 14 months.

State men

►Western Michigan 76, (at) Bowling Green 70: Greg Lee recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Western Michigan to a win over Bowling Green, ending the Broncos’ seven-game losing streak.

B. Artis White had 16 points for Western Michigan (3-11, 2-7 Mid-American Conference). Adrian Martin added 13 points. Jason Whitens had six rebounds.

Justin Turner had 25 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Daeqwon Plowden added 18 points.

State women

►Ball State 69, (at) Central Michigan 66: Oshlynn Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinals (9-5, 7-3 Mid-American), who halted the Chippewas' three-game winning streak. Molly Davis finished with 24 points and Micaela Kelly added 20 for Central (10-6, 8-4).

►(At) Miami (Ohio) 73, Western Michigan 64: Peyton Scott had 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the RedHawks (2-14, 1-11), who won their first conference game. Sydney Shafer had 23 points while Taylor Williams finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (2-11, 1-10).