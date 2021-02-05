Friday's college basketball: Oakland University drops opener to Cleveland State

Associated Press

Rochester — Torrey Patton had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Cleveland State topped Oakland 80-72 on Friday night.

Craig Beaudion had 14 points and six assists for Cleveland State (13-5, 13-2 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich added 12 points.

Cleveland State posted a season-high 22 assists.

Jalen Moore had 20 points and 11 assists for the Golden Grizzlies (8-14, 8-7). Zion Young added 14 points. Micah Parrish had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The teams meet again at 5 p.m. Saturday at the O'Rena.

More state men

►(At) Detroit 82, Purdue Fort Wayne 72: Antoine Davis matched his season high with 30 points as Detroit got past Purdue Fort Wayne.

Davis hit 8 of 11 3-pointers.

Bul Kuol scored a career-high 29 points for Detroit (7-8, 6-5), which won its fourth straight game. Chris Brandon added eight rebounds. Marquell Fraser had seven assists.

Demetric Horton had 17 points for the Mastodons (6-10, 5-10 Horizon League), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jalon Pipkins added 17 points. Jarred Godfrey had 11 points and nine rebounds.

►(At) Wayne State 72, Purdue Northwest 56: Darian Owens-White scored 19 while Avery Lewis had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Wayne State (5-3, 5-3 GLIAC). Antonio Marshall had 15 points and Kylin Grant added 10 for the Warriors, who host Purdue Northwest at 2 p.m. Saturday. Anthony Barndard scored 16 and Mikell Cooper 14 for Purdue Northwest (5-5, 5-5).

State women

►(At) Oakland 83, Robert Morris 71: Kahlaijah Dean had 25 points and nine rebounds and Autumn Kissman added 18 points for Oakland (9-9). Nina Augustin finished with 13 points to lead Robert Morris (3-10).

►Wayne State 61, (at) Purdue Northwest 56: Kate Sherwood had 15 points, Alexis Miller added 13 and Rebecca Fugate 11 while Sam Cherney grabbed 12 rebounds for Wayne State (5-5 GLIAC, 5-5). Brittany Barnard had nine points to lead Purdue Northwest (2-8, 2-8).

Big Ten

►(At) Penn State 55, Maryland 50: Izaiah Brockington had 13 points, John Harrar added nine points and 12 rebounds, and Penn State beat Maryland.

Jamari Wheeler added 11 points for the Nittany Lions (7-8, 4-7 Big Ten), including a pair of free throws that capped the scoring with 23 seconds left.

Eric Ayala tied a career high with 23 points for the Terrapins (10-9, 4-8).

Maryland missed its last 10 field goal attempts over the final 7:32, scoring its final six points from the foul line. Ayala made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 53-50 with 34 seconds to go.

Penn State also struggled down the stretch with Myles Dread making the last field goal of the game on a 3-pointer that made it 53-46 with 4:34 to go. It was the Nittany Lions’ only field goal in their final nine shots. They committed turnovers on four consecutive possessions during the final three minutes.

Penn State visits Michigan State on Tuesday. Maryland hosts No. 7 Ohio State on Monday.