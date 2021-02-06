Saturday's state women: Oakland rolls past Robert Morris, sweeps weekend series

The Detroit News

Kahlaijah Dean scored 21 on 8 of 12 shooting to lead five players in double figures as Oakland downed Robert Morris 84-77 Saturday at the O'Rena to sweep the weekend series.

Autumn Kissman had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-9, 10-6 Horizon), who also defeated Robert Morris 83-71 Friday. Alona Blackwell scored 14 while Breanne Beatty and Lamariyee Williams each had 11 for Oakland, which shot 52% from the field, 47% from beyond the arc.

Sol Castro had 15 points for Robert Morris (3-10).

More state women

►Central Michigan 74, (at) Western Michigan 71: Molly Davis scored 27, going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, Micaela Kelly added 20 and Jahari Smith 10 for Central Michigan (11-6, 9-4), which rebounded from Wednesday's loss to Ball State. Reilly Jacobson and Sidney Shafer each had 19 points while Taylor Williams added 16 and Maddie Watters 12 for Western (2-12, 1-11).

►(At) Purdue Northwest 81, Wayne State 64: Savaya Brockington scored 37, going 5-of-8 on 3-pointers, to lead Purdue Northwest (2-8, 2-8 GLIAC), which split the weekend series with Wayne State. Tori Perez had 26 points and Kate Sherwood 10 to lead Wayne State (5-6, 5-6).