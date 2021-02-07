Sunday's college basketball: Franklin’s late shot sends Indiana past No. 8 Iowa 67-65

Michael Marot

Associated Press

Bloomington, Ind. — Coach Archie Miller gave the ball to Armaan Franklin for Indiana’s final possession Sunday – despite his shooting struggles.

The sophomore guard made Miller’s big bet pay off.

Franklin sank a 15-foot, tiebreaking jumper with 1.8 seconds left to cap off a late rally that gave the Hoosiers a 67-65 victory over No. 8 Iowa.

Franklin had scored just two points on 1-for-9 shooting until making the winner.

“If you’re going to take the last shot, that’s the guy we wanted to get the ball,” Miller said. “He’s our best guy, most physical guy getting to the basket. This one he didn’t overforce, he got a little pullup and that’s part of his game.”

After a defensive stop gave Indiana (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) a chance to win it, Miller opted against giving the ball to his two top scorers – Trayce Jackson-Davis with 17 points or Race Thompson with 15. Instead, he wanted Thompson to free Franklin with a screen.

Iowa (13-6, 7-5) thought it was in right position, too. Coach Fran McCaffery put the taller Joe Wieskamp on Franklin.

“It was a tough thing because they were in the double bonus, so Wiesy doesn’t want to foul him either,” McCaffery said. “It was contested. So you’ve just got to tip your hat to him (Franklin).”

The Hawkeyes had a last chance, and it resulted in a strange sequence.

A long inbounds pass intended for Luka Garza bounced off the backboard and toward midcourt. Jordan Bohannon retrieved the ball and tried a one-handed heave, and that also bounced off the backboard.

Garza and Wieskamp each finished with 18 points.

Iowa has lost two straight overall, four of its last five and both games this season to Indiana.

This one got away from the Hawkeyes, who controlled most of the first half after jumping to a 17-4 lead.

After Indiana closed on a 9-0 run to take a 33-31 halftime lead, Iowa responded with a 14-2 spurt to take at 45-35 lead early in the second half. The Hawkeyes still 53-48 with 7:25 left.

But Indiana retook the on Thompson’s basket with 55.8 seconds left, made it 65-62 on two free throws from Jackson-Davis and eventually won it after Bohannon’s tying 3-pointer knotted it at 65 with 27 seconds left.

“Coach basically called an isolation (play),” Franklin said. “Race set the screen and I got going downhill and just hit it.”

Top 25

►(At) No. 3 Villanova 84, Georgetown 74: Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead Villanova past Georgetown.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for the Wildcats (12-2, 7-1 Big East), who rebounded from Wednesday’s loss at St. John’s.

Jahvon Blair scored 18 points and Qudus Wahab had 17 for Georgetown (5-9, 3-6).

►(At) Valparaiso 74, No. 25 Drake 57: Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso handed Drake its first loss of the season.

The defeat by Drake (18-1, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conferences) left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams without a loss.

A day after Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA tournament.

Roman Penn scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for the Bulldogs.