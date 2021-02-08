In latest women's AP poll, rivals Michigan, Ohio State tied at No. 12

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan women's basketball team is tied with rival Ohio State for 12th in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Monday afternoon.

The Wolverines are 10-1 while on an extended pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Buckeyes are 12-2. Michigan's last game was an 81-77 loss to Ohio State on Jan. 21.

Michigan has postponed six games since, and next is scheduled to play Thursday at Purdue.

South Carolina (15-1) is the new No. 1, followed by Connecticut (13-1) and Louisville (18-1), the previous top-ranked team in the rankings.

AP Top 25

1. South Carolina (last week: 2), 15-1

2. Connecticut (3), 13-1

3. Louisville (1), 18-1

4. N.C. State (4), 12-2

5. Stanford (6), 17-2

6. Texas A&M (7), 18-1

7. Baylor (8), 14-2

8. UCLA (5), 11-3

9. Maryland (10), 13-2

10. Arizona (9), 11-2

11. Oregon (12), 12-3

T12. Michigan (13), 10-1

T12. Ohio State (11), 12-2

14. South Florida (14), 10-1

15. Indiana (17), 11-4

16. Tennessee (18), 12-3

17. Gonzaga (19), 16-2

18. Arkansas (16), 14-7

19. West Virginia (21), 15-2

20. Kentucky (15), 13-5

21. Northwestern (22), 11-3

22. DePaul (20), 10-4

23. South Dakota State (23), 15-2

24. Georgia (25), 14-4

25. Missouri State (NR), 11-2

Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma State 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia Tech 1