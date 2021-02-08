Monday's college basketball: No. 4 Ohio State gets defensive in 73-65 win over Maryland

David Ginsburg

Associated Press

College Park, Md. — Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each scored 18 points, and No. 4 Ohio State used a relentless defensive effort to wear down Maryland in a 73-65 victory Monday night.

The Buckeyes (16-4, 10-4 Big Ten) limited Maryland to 40% shooting and a 5-for-19 performance from beyond the arc. That, along with 10 3-pointers on the offensive end, was enough to get Ohio State its fifth straight victory.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points and Eric Ayala had 13 for the Terrapins (10-10, 4-9), who didn’t have enough firepower to rally after going 0 for 9 to start the second half and falling behind by 14.

Wiggins finished 6-for-15 from the floor and Ayala missed nine of his 12 field-goal tries.

Young scored six points during an 11-2 run that turned Ohio State’s five-point halftime lead into a 46-32 advantage. After Maryland got within 10, Young scored five points and Washington popped a 3 during a 10-4 spurt that made it 58-42 with eight minutes left.

From there, Ohio State coasted to its first victory at Maryland since the 1979 NIT.

The Buckeyes went 8 for 16 from 3-point range in the first half and took a 35-30 lead at the break despite being outrebounded 17-14 and outscored 18-4 in the lane.

Ohio State trailed 13-5 in the early going before rattling off a trio of 3-pointers in the span of 57 seconds to take the lead. Then, after Maryland went ahead 25-19, Washington connected from beyond the arc to spark a 14-1 run that flipped the momentum.

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State’s leading scorer, had two fouls and no points in eight minutes before halftime. He finally got his first points by making two free throws with 16:48 remaining to put the Buckeyes up 41-32.

Liddell finished with seven points.

More Big Ten

(At) Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61: Marcus Carr scored 11 of his 19 points in the last five minutes, Jamal Mashburn Jr. added a career-high 11 points and Minnesota defeated Nebraska.

Brandon Johnson scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (12-7, 5-7 Big Ten Conference), who had lost three straight and five of six, although the previous two wins were against current No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State.

Minnesota weathered a drought of 71/2 minutes, missing 17 straight shots as Nebraska cut a 19-point deficit to 52-45 midway through the second half. Without leading scorer Teddy Allen, the Cornhuskers could get no closer, giving Carr, who only played 19 minutes because of foul trouble, time to get untracked. It was the fewest minutes played in a game in two seasons at Minnesota.

Allen, who had only three points on 1-for-10 shooting on Saturday at Michigan State, was held out of the game for what the Big Ten Network reported as “a failure to meet internal expectations.”

Lat Mayen tied his career high with 15 points for Nebraska (4-10, 0-7), which lost its seventh straight with six games postponed since its last win on Dec. 17. Shamiel Stevenson added 14 points.

Top 25

►(At) Kansas 78, No. 23 Oklahoma State 66: David McCormack scored all but two of his 23 points after halftime, Marcus Garrett had 17 and Kansas rolled past No. 23 Oklahoma State in the Jayhawks’ first game since their Top 25 run ended at 231 consecutive weeks.

Christian Braun added 15 points, Jalen Wilson had 11 and Ochai Agbaji 10 for the Jayhawks (13-7, 7-5 Big 12), who climbed to No. 3 early in the season but had lost five of their last seven to fall out of the poll for the first time since Feb. 2, 2009.

Perhaps that compelled Kansas to play like a ranked team for the first time in months.

The Jayhawks forced Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham into committing seven turnovers while committing four fouls, and the Cowboys (12-6, 5-6) finished with 18 turnovers as a team in a haphazard effort on both ends of the floor.

Cunningham finished with 26 points, but was just 7 of 18 from the field, and fellow freshman Avery Anderson III had 13 points but also committed four turnovers, as the Cowboys allowed a 28-25 game at the break to get away from them.