WMU's Greg Lee named MAC player of week; UDM's Antoine Davis wins again in Horizon

The Detroit News

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is heating up, and as a result, his trophy shelf is filling up.

Davis, a junior guard, was named the Horizon League player of the week for the second consecutive week Monday, after lifting the Titans to a key weekend sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne.

Davis averaged 28 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in the two weekend victories at Calihan Hall. Detroit Mercy has won five in a row and seven of eight, and has risen to No. 6 in the latest Horizon League tournament projected seeding. The top four at the end of the regular season earn first-round byes.

In the wins, Davis shot 47.1% and 63.2% on 3's (12-for-19). Davis also was 12-for-12 on free throws. He had a season-high 30 in the first win.

Davis, who has scored 20 or more in eight straight games and now leads the league in scoring (22.0), also was named the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week, awarded by CollegeInsider.com.

Davis and Detroit Mercy (8-8, 7-5) face a critical weekend series at league-leading Cleveland State on Friday and Saturday.

Oakland (8-15, 8-8), still No. 3 in the projected league seeding because of strength of schedule and despite two weekend losses against Cleveland State, plays at Robert Morris on Friday and Saturday.

In other state award news, Western Michigan senior forward Greg Lee was named Mid-American Conference player of the week after hitting the winning shot with 1.8 seconds left to beat rival Central Michigan. He averaged a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) in the Broncos' two road wins, including Bowling Green.

Lee is the first men's player from a state school to win a weekly MAC honor this year.

In more MAC news, the league announced Monday that limited tickets will be available for the semifinals and finals of the men's and women's league tournaments, which are scheduled for March 10-13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.