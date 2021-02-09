Big Ten moves men's basketball tournament to Indy from Chicago

The Big Ten is moving next month's men's basketball tournament to Indianapolis from Chicago, citing student-athlete health and safety.

The move allows the league to host both the men's and women's tournaments in the same city, which will help streamline the COVID-19 testing protocols.

"The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors," the Big Ten said in a statement in announcing the move Tuesday. "First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues."

The Big Ten men's tournament was to be held at United Center in Chicago, and now will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 10-14. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors made the decision, in collaboration with the league office.

The women's tournament will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse from March 9-13.

There has been no word yet on fan attendance for either tournament.

This will be the Big Ten men's tournament's first time in Indianapolis since 2016; it was supposed to take place there last season, but the event was canceled amid the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago will host the men's tournament again in 2023.

Michigan State (2019, 2016) and Michigan (2018, 2017) have combined to win the last four Big Ten tournament championships.

