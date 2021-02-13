Saturday's state women: Michigan State thunders past Penn State

The Detroit News

Nia Clouden fired in 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting while Julia Ayrault added 13 to lead Michigan State in a 78-65 victory over Penn State on Saturday in East Lansing.

Alyza Winston had 11 points and Alisia Smith 10 for the Spartans (11-5, 6-5 Big Ten), who shot 5o% (30-of-60)from the floor, 44% (10-of-23) from beyond the arc.

Johnasia Cash and Anna Camden each had 16 points to lead Penn State (8-9, 5-8), which narrowed Michigan State's 22-point lead with a 22-13 run in the final 10 minutes.

More state women

►(At) Central Michigan 84, Kent State 71: Micaela Kelly scored 35 and Molly Davis 32 while Jahari Smith had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Central Michigan (13-6, 11-4 Mid-American) won its third straight. Katie Shumate had 17 points to lead Kent State (7-5, 6-3).

►(At) Ohio 74, Western Michigan 52: Cierra Hooks poured in 29 points while Madi Mace had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Ohio (12-6, 10-5 MAC). Sydney Shafer had 14 points while Reilly Jacobson, Taylor Williams and Maddie Watters each had 10 for Western (3-13, 2-12).