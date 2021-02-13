Friday's college basketball: U-D Mercy defeats Cleveland State for fifth straight win

The Detroit News

Antoine Davis scored 35 points while Bul Kuol added 18 and Noah Waterman 17 as Detroit Mercy downed Cleveland State 89-83 Friday for its fifth straight victory.

The Titans (9-8, 8-5 Horizon) withstood a second-half rally by the Vikings (14-6, 14-3), who were led by Torrey Patton's 33 points. Patton was 13-of-19 from the field.

Davis was 9-of-21 from the field but an immaculate 13-of-13 from the free-throw line. Buol was 6-of-9 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, while Waterman was 5-of-7 on 3s.

The series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday.

More state men

►Robert Morris 88, Oakland 82, 2OT: Kahliel Spear had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead six Robert Morris players in double figures as the Colonials ended their eight-game losing streak.

Enoch Cheeks added 15 points for the Colonials (4-11, 3-9 Horizon League) and Charles Bain chipped in 12. Trayden Williams, Dante Treacy and Jon Williams scored 10 points apiece.

It was RMU’s first win since beating Milwaukee 67-64 on New Year’s Day.

Williams, who missed a potential winning layup at the end of regulation, made two free throws with 34 seconds left in the first OT to make it 77-all. After a shot-clock violation by Oakland, Williams missed a jumper as time in the period expired.

Daniel Oladapo scored a career-high 25 points and had 20 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 8-9). Rashad Williams added 22 points. Micah Parrish had 15 points. Jalen Moore had nine points and 10 assists.

Moore, who went into the game averaging a team-high 19 points, was 2-of-17 shooting against RMU.

Oladapo made a layup to give Oakland a 71-63 lead with 3:44 left in regulation but went 0 for 3 from the field with three turnovers as the Colonials scored the final eight points to force the first overtime.

Robert Morris was without senior AJ Bramah, who announced earlier Friday that he was entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 21.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals – all team highs – in 12 games this season.

►(At) Wisconsin-Parkside 68, Wayne State 64: Brandon Hau scored 17, Solomon Oraegbu 14 and Rama Evans 10 for Parkside (8-4). Avery Lewis had 20 points, Darian Owens-White added 19 and Brailen Neely 12 for Wayne State (7-4).

State women

►Oakland 83, (at) Milwaukee 82, OT: Breanna Perry sank the winning free throw with 2 seconds left in overtime while Kahlaijah Dean scored 19, Chloe Guingrich added 14 and Autumn Kissman 11 for Oakland (11-9. 11-6 Horizon). Megan Walstad had 21 points to lead Milwaukee (15-6, 12-5).

►(At) Wayne State 69, Wisconsin-Parkside 60: Kate McArthur dropped in 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting from beyond the arc while Sam Cherney scored 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double as Wayne State (6-6) rebounded from last weekend's loss at Purdue Northwest. Alyssa Nelson had 19 points to lead Parkside (6-6).

Big Ten

►No. 6 Illinois 77, (at) Nebraska 72: Ayo Dosunmu scored the last 10 points in regulation for Illinois and the first five in overtime, allowing the sixth-ranked Fighting Illini to turn back Nebraska’s upset bid.

Dosunmu, who had 22 of his 31 points after halftime, tied it at 66 with his driving lay-in with 20 seconds left in regulation. Nebraska’s Trey McGowens failed to get a shot off at the buzzer, and Dosunmu opened overtime with a layup and 3-pointer to send Illinois to its fifth consecutive win.

Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season for the Illini (14-5, 10-3), who have their best Big Ten record after 13 games since the 2004-05 season.

Lat Mayen had 16 points, including a couple late 3-pointers, and Teddy Allen and Trey McGowens scored 15 apiece for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska (4-12, 0-9) lost its 26th straight against Big Ten opponents.

llinois was a 14-point favorite, but this game was anything but easy. Nebraska led 64-58 with under three minutes left.

Dosunmu made two free throws, drove the length of the court for a layup and made two more free throws to tie it. After Dalano Banton scored with 37.8 seconds left to put Nebraska up, Dosunmu tied it with another layup.

Nebraska called a timeout and had a chance to win it on a final shot in regulation. McGowens got hung up between Trent Frazier and Dosunmu and couldn’t get off a decent shot, with Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg throwing his facemask to the floor in frustration.