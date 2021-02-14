Sunday's college basketball: Wiggins scores 17 to lead Maryland past Minnesota 72-59

David Ginsburg

Associated Press

College Park, Md. — In a welcome change for Maryland, the Terrapins’ shots found their mark. The defense did its job on the other end of the court, and an early lead stood up for the entire game.

Then again, those kinds of things usually seem to happen for the Terps when they face Minnesota.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points, and Maryland cruised to a 72-59 victory Sunday night for a sweep of the season series.

Four players scored in double figures for the Terrapins, who last month handed the Golden Gophers their only loss at home. Maryland (11-10, 5-9 Big Ten) has won six straight against Minnesota over the last four years.

The Terrapins shot 53%, their best performance in a conference game this season. Maryland also topped the 70-point mark for the first time since tallying 100 in a win over Wingate on Jan. 15.

“When guys make shots it’s a lot more fun, I’ll tell you that,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “Tonight we made some open looks, we made some guarded looks.”

The defense was just as impressive. Minnesota went 19 for 59 from the floor, missed 20 of 28 attempts from beyond the arc and was outrebounded 37-33.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Golden Gophers (13-8, 6-8) with 14 points. Minnesota is 13-1 at home — 6-1 in the conference — and 0-7 on the road.

After trailing by 19 in the first half, the Golden Gophers cut it to 65-59 before Wiggins iced it with a 3-pointer with 2:39 left, just before the shot clock was set to expire.

‘’Got a little tired in the second half,” Turgeon acknowledged. “They had a deeper team than we had tonight.”

Maryland got off to a blistering start, limiting Minnesota to 1-for-8 shooting while taking a 16-3 lead.

“We were definitely locked in from the jump,” Wiggins said. “This entire season, guys have struggled, not been able to hit shots, especially at home in the first half. In this game, we got off to a really good start and were able to maintain that lead.”

After Terps forward Galin Smith blocked a shot in the lane by Mashburn and dunked on the other end to make it 20-8, Gophers coach Richard Pitino called a timeout in hopes of shifting the momentum.

It didn’t work.

An 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Donta Scott put Maryland up 29-10, a surprising performance by a team that had lost four of its previous six games to fall to .500 for the first time all season.

Minnesota trailed 44-28 at halftime after missing 19 of 27 field-goal attempts, being outrebounded 20-13 and having twice as many turnovers as assists (4-2).

The second half was more of the same. After the Golden Gophers closed to 52-40, Jairus Hamilton hit a 3-pointer and Hakim Hart added a three-point play during an 8-2 spurt that made it 60-42 with 10:37 remaining.

More Big Ten

►Nebraska 62, (at) Penn State 61: Teddy Allen raced for a fastbreak layup off a steal with 12 seconds left, lifting Nebraska into a win over Penn State, ending the Cornhuskers' string of 25 Big Ten losses that stretched back for more than a year.

After a quick timeout to set up a final play, Penn State turned it over again, this time with Trey McGowens making the steal for Nebraska as time expired. Dalano Banton made the steal that led to Allen’s game-winner as the Huskers had two takeaways in the last 20 seconds. McGowens and Banton combined for five of the Huskers seven steals.

The Huskers had not won in the conference since edging Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020.

Allen led Nebraska with 14 points. McGowens added 10 points with four assists a block and three steals. Kobe Webster scored 13 for Nebraska, which shot 48% (27 of 56).

Myreon Jones led Penn State (7-10, 4-9) with 18 points, Myles Dread added 14, tying his season best, and Izaiah Brockington 11. John Harrar pulled down 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions, his 11th career game with 10 or more boards.

Nebraska opened the second half on a 10-3 run to take control and led for much of the second half. A scoring drought for 5-1/2 minutes allowed Penn State to catch up with 12 unanswered points to grab a 61-60 lead with 1:58 to go.

Jones hit a 3-pointer and was fouled, converting the four-point play as Penn State led for the first time since the 2:30 mark of the first half.

Nebraska missed twice from distance and things looked grim before Banton stole the ball from Jones, leading to Allen’s breakaway game-winner.

Nebraska travels to College Park for a two-game series with Maryland on Tuesday and Wednesday, ending a stretch of seven games in 12 days since Feb. 6. Penn State plays host to No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday night.

Top 25

►(At) Drake 51, No. 22 Loyola Chicago, OT: Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, as Drake rallied to win despite a poor shooting performance.

Murphy’s layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, in the defensive struggle between Missouri Valley Conference powers. Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.

Drake (20-2, 11-2 MVC) won despite shooting 33.3%. Loyola (18-4, 13-2) shot 35.1%.

Cameron Krutwig and Aher Uguak scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers.

Loyola held a 42-32 lead with 8 minutes remaining, but Drake gradually clawed back into contention.

Roman Penn’s layup with 1:23 left in regulation drew the Bulldogs even, and Loyola Chicago only had one more shot attempt in regulation as the game went OT tied at 45.