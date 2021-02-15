Michigan men stay No. 3 in AP rankings after big return at Wisconsin

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan has returned from its lengthy sports shutdown, and it's men's basketball won at Wisconsin, 67-59, on Sunday in the Wolverines' first game in 23 days.

Michigan, meanwhile, stayed at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press top-25 rankings, released Monday.

Michigan (14-1) trails only Gonzaga (20-0) and Baylor (17-0).

Ohio State (17-4) and Illinois (14-5) round out the top five.

Michigan, which is projected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, plays at home against Rutgers on Thursday.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1), 20-0

2. Baylor (2), 17-0

3. Michigan (3), 14-1

4. Ohio State (4), 17-4

5. Illinois (6), 14-5

6. Houston (8), 17-2

7. Virginia (9), 15-3

8. Alabama (11), 17-5

9. Oklahoma (12), 13-5

10. Villanova (5), 13-3

11. Iowa (15), 15-6

12. Texas (13), 13-5

13. West Virginia (14), 14-6

14. Creighton (19), 16-5

15. Texas Tech (7), 14-6

16. Florida State (17), 11-3

17. Southern Cal (20), 17-3

18. Virginia Tech (18), 14-4

19. Tennessee (16), 14-5

20. Missouri (10), 13-5

21. Wisconsin (21), 15-7

22. Loyola-Chicago (22), 18-4

23. Kansas (NR), 15-7

24. Arkansas (NR), 16-5

15. San Diego State (NR), 15-4

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, Virginia Commonwealth 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita State 1, Wright State 1, Utah State 1