Michigan women up to No. 11 in AP poll ahead of game against rival MSU

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan women's basketball team returned from a lengthy athletic-department shutdown with a resounding, 62-49 win over Purdue on Thursday.

With the win, the Wolverines (11-1) moved up one spot, to No. 11, in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Monday.

Connecticut took over the top spot, while South Carolina slid down to No. 2. Louisville remained No. 3, while N.C. State and Texas A&M round out the top five.

Michigan returns to action at 4:30 Tuesday at home against Michigan State (11-5), a late addition to the schedule after the two previous games were postponed.

AP Top 25

1. Connecticut (last week: 2), 16-1

2. South Carolina (1), 17-2

3. Louisville (3), 19-1

4. N.C. State (4), 13-2

5. Texas A&M (6), 19-1

6. Stanford (5), 18-2

7. Baylor (7), 16-2

8. UCLA (8), 12-3

9. Maryland (9), 14-2

10. Arizona (10), 12-2

11. Michigan (12), 11-1

12. South Florida (14), 11-1

13. Oregon (11), 12-4

14. Indiana (15), 13-4

15. Ohio State (12), 12-3

16. Gonzaga (17), 18-2

17. Kentucky (20), 14-5

18. Arkansas (18), 15-7

T19. DePaul (22), 14-2

T19. West Virginia (19), 16-3

21. Tennessee (16), 12-5

22. Georgia (24), 16-4

23. South Dakota State (23), 17-2

24. Northwestern (21), 11-4

25. Missouri State (25), 13-2

Others receiving votes: Rutgers 10, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma State 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Georgia Tech 3, Mississippi State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Rice 2