Thursday's college basketball: No. 14 Indiana women squeak by No. 11 Michigan 70-65

Bloomington, Ind. — Ali Patberg scored 21 points, including the only field goal by either team in the last 3 1/2 minutes, and No. 14 Indiana made a couple key defensive plays in the final minute to defeat No. 11 Michigan 70-65 on Thursday night.

Mackenzie Holmes had a key steal under the Michigan basket and a defensive rebound, plays that led to the closing free throws that allowed the Hoosiers to seal the game.

And on Michigan’s last possession, taking the ball out of bounds under the basket with 9.3 seconds left, one of the Hoosiers got her hand on the ball and deflected it deep into the back court so time ran out.

The final score was Indiana’s largest lead of the game while Michigan’s big lead of six came late in the first quarter. There were 17 lead changes and 12 ties.

Grace Berger converted all 10 of her free throws and scored 16 points for the Hoosiers (14-4, 12-2 Big Ten Conference), who made 17 of 19 (89.5%) from the from the line – their second-highest percent and third highest makes of the season. Aleksa Gulbe added 13 points.

Patberg and Gulbe combined to make 6 of 9 from 3-point range as Indiana went 9 of 18 behind the arc, matching its season-high in makes with their second-best percent. That made up for the Michigan defense on Holmes inside, holding her to six points, 12 below her average, with six rebounds.

Naz Hillmon had her 10th double-double of the season and 29th of her career with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (12-2, 8-2). Leigha Brown added 19 points but the 73% free throw shooter was only 4 of 8 with two of the misses coming in the final 2:02 which allowed the Hoosiers to inch ahead.

The Wolverines had a 42-28 rebounding advantage and owned the inside with a 32-14 advantage but only went 14 of 20 from the foul line and had 15 turnovers. The Hoosiers, who only had eight giveaways, turned those turnovers into a 20-4 difference.

After Hillmon’s layup with 3:48 left gave Michigan its last lead at 61-59, Berger made four-straight from the foul line and the Hoosiers had the lead for good. The Wolverines missed their last six shots.

Indiana hosts Iowa on Sunday when No. 15 Ohio State visits Michigan.

Top 25 men's

►No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Saint Mary's 65: Corey Kispert scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Saint Mary’s 87-65 on Thursday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games over the past two seasons.

Drew Timme scored 12 points to help Gonzaga (21-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) extend its home winning streak to 48 games. Fans were allowed at a Gonzaga home game for the first time this season and a few dozen family members of players were in the stands.

Judah Brown scored 16 points, and Logan Johnson had 13 for Saint Mary’s (11-7, 2-5). The Gaels are typically one of Gonzaga’s archrivals but are having a down season made worse by prolonged COVID-19 closures.

Gonzaga has won 18 consecutive games by double digits.

►Wichita State 68, No. 6 Houston 63: Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert each scored 16 points and Dexter Dennis had 12 points and a crucial steal in the final seconds, leading Wichita State past Houston.

The Shockers (13-4, 9-2 American Athletic Conference) moved past Houston (17-3, 11-3) and into first place in the league.

DeJeon Jarreau led the Cougars with 16 points. Quentin Grimes added 13 points and Justin Gorham scored 10.

Ricky Council added 11 points for Wichita State, which had its first home victory against a top-six opponent since beating No. 2 Louisville on Feb. 25, 1967. The Shockers also snapped a six-game losing streak against Houston.

►No. 25 San Diego State 67, (at) Fresno State 53: Matt Mitchell scored 19 points and Trey Pulliam matched his career high with 18 points for San Diego State, which used a 19-0 run to take control in the first half and beat Fresno State for its seventh straight win.

Jordan Schakel had 13 for the Aztecs (16-4, 10-3 Mountain West), who recovered from a ragged start by clamping down on defense and forcing Fresno State to go cold for eight minutes.

Orlando Robinson had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Isaiah Hill scored 11 points for Fresno State (9-8, 6-8).

Big Ten men's

►No. 4 Ohio State 92 (at) Penn State 82: E.J. Liddell scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and Ohio State outlasted Penn State.

Duane Washington scored 21 points and C.J. Walker added 13 for the Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4 Big Ten), who used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take control and win their seventh straight.

Myreon Jones led Penn State with 18 points. Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy each scored 12 points and Jamari Wheeler added 11 for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 4-10), who lost their third straight.

►No. 11 Iowa 77, (at) No. 21 Wisconsin 62: Luka Garza scored 30 points, Joe Wieskamp had 17 and Iowa pulled away to beat Wisconsin.

Garza raised his nation-leading average to 24.7 points. He made 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Keegan Murray had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten).

Micah Potter had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (15-8, 9-7), Brad Davison added 15 points and D’Mitrik Trice scored 11. The Badgers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

In other news

Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats agreed to a contract extension on Thursday, the school announced. Oats was extended through the end of the 2026-27 season.

In addition to the extension, Oats will receive a salary increase to $3.225 million annually.

Oats has let the SEC-leading Crimson Tide to a 17-5 record and 12-1 standing in league play. Alabama is ranked No. 8 in this week's AP poll and is projected by ESPN to be a No. 2-seed in the NCAA tournament.

Oats coached the Romulus boy's basketball team from 2002-2013.