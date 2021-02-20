Friday's college hoops: Antoine Davis scores 26 to lead Detroit Mercy over Robert Morris

Associated Press

Detroit — Antoine Davis had 26 points as Detroit Mercy topped Robert Morris 85-74 on Friday night.

Davis made all 10 of his free throws. He added eight assists.

Noah Waterman had 19 points for Detroit Mercy (10-9, 9-6 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Bul Kuol added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Brandon had 14 points.

Charles Bain had 19 points for the Colonials (4-13, 3-11). Cameron Wilbon added 15 points and six rebounds, and Jon Williams had 14 points.

More state men

►Oakland 85, (at) Milwaukee 81: Jalen Moore had 20 points as Oakland edged past Milwaukee. Moore shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added nine assists.

Daniel Oladapo had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Oakland (10-16, 10-9 Horizon League). Rashad Williams added 16 points, and Micah Parrish had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Thomas had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-11, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. DeAndre Gholston added 16 points, and Te’Jon Lucas had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

►Wayne State 80, Saginaw Valley State 65: Brailen Neeley knocked down 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting while Avery Lewis had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wayne State (10-4,10-4 GLIAC) in its third straight win. Ray Williams Jr. added 16 points and Darian Owens-White 11 for the Warriors. Myles Belyeu scored 25 and Delano Smith 17 for Saginaw Valley State (3-10, 3-10).

State women

►(At) Oakland 84, Northern Kentucky 81: Dean Kahlaijah scored 21, Autumn Kissman added 18, Lamariyee Williams 12 and Alona Blackwell 10 for Oakland (12-10, 12-7 Horizon). Lindsey Duvall had 27 points while Grayson Rose had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky (6-10, 6-5).

►(At) Saginaw Valley 78, Wayne State 63: Kaitlyn Zarycki and Maddie Barries each scored 18 while Kyndall Spires added 13 and Tori DePerry 11 for Saginaw Valley (7-8, 6-7 GLIAC). Rebecca Fugate had 12 points and Sam Cherney 10 for Wayne State (8-7, 8-7).