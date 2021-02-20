Saturday's state men: Detroit Mercy closes regular season with sixth straight home win

Associated Press

Antoine Davis scored 29 points and Noah Waterman added a career-best 22 as Detroit defeated Robert Morris 80-61 on Saturday, ending the regular season.

Bul Kuol had 16 points for Detroit (11-9, 10-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Marquell Fraser added nine rebounds.

Davis, who also had eight assists, had his 12th-straight game with 20 or more points.

Robert Morris scored a season-low 22 points in the second half on 31% shooting.

Charles Bain had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (4-14, 3-12). Kahliel Spear added 10 points. Dante Treacy had six rebounds.

Jon Williams, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Colonials, was held to two points. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Detroit defeated Robert Morris 85-74 on Friday.

The first round of the Horizon League tournament is set for Thursday with quarterfinls on March 2.

More state men

►Kent State 64, Eastern Michigan 51: Danny Pippen had 25 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine assists and Kent State got past Eastern Michigan.

Giovanni Santiago had 12 points and seven assists for Kent State (14-5, 11-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tervell Beck added 12 points. Justyn Hamilton had nine rebounds.

Eastern Michigan scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Yeikson Montero had 15 points and five steals for the Eagles (4-9, 1-8), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Ty Groce added 13 points and eight rebounds. Miles Gibson had 12 points.

►Wayne State 86, Saginaw Valley State 67: Darian Owens-White scored 26, Avery Lewis added 23 and Brailen Neely 21 as Wayne State (11-4) reeled off its fourth straight victory. Ray Williams Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Myles Belyeu had 27 points to lead Saginaw Valley State (