Saturday's state women: Northern Kentucky uses balanced offense to beat Oakland

Detroit News staff

Five Northern Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Norse defeated Oakland 88-75 in a women's basketball game at Rochester on Saturday.

Kailey Coffey scored 27 and Ivy Turner and Lindsey Duvall each scored 16 to lead Northern Kentucky (7-10, 7-5 Horizon League).

Chloe Guingrich scored 19 and Autumn Kissman 18 for Oakland (12-11, 12-8).

Northern Kentucky held Oakland to 37.9% shooting, including 16.7% on 3-pointers.

More state women

(At) Saginaw Valley State 78, Wayne State 63: Maddie Barrie and Kaitlyn Zarycki each scored 18 for Saginaw Valley (7-8), and Kyndall Spires scored 13. Becca Fugate scored 12 and Sam Cherney 10 for Wayne State (8-7).