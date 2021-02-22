Michigan, Ohio State stay Nos. 3-4 in AP men's poll after weekend thriller

Detroit

Michigan stayed at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings, still one spot ahead of Ohio State, after the rivals' thrilling, nationally televised game over the weekend.

Michigan (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten) won at Ohio State, 92-87, in arguably the game of the season so far, in the programs' first-ever top-five meeting.

The top five, released Monday, remained unchanged: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois.

Iowa moved to No. 9 from No. 11, giving the Big Ten four of the top 10 teams in the country, with the NCAA Tournament looming.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1), 22-0

2. Baylor (2), 17-0

3. Michigan (3), 16-1

4. Ohio State (4), 18-5

5. Illinois (5), 16-5

6. Alabama (8), 18-5

7. Oklahoma (9), 14-5)

8. Villanova (10), 14-3

9. Iowa (11), 17-6

10. West Virginia (13), 15-6

11. Florida State (16), 13-3

12. Houston (6), 18-3

13. Creighton (14), 16-5

14. Texas (12), 13-6

15. Virginia (7), 15-5

16. Virginia Tech (18), 14-4

17. Kansas (23), 17-7

18. Texas Tech (15), 14-7

19. Southern Cal (17), 18-4

20. Arkansas (24), 17-5

21. Loyola-Chicago (22), 19-4

22. San Diego State (25), 17-4

23. Wisconsin (21), 16-8

24. Missouri (20), 14-6

25. Tennessee (19), 15-6

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2