Michigan women slide one spot to No. 12 after wins over rivals, but loss to IU

The Michigan women's basketball team has stayed in the top 16 in the latest Associated Press, checking in at No. 12, even if it's not listed among the early NCAA Tournament top-16 projections by the Selection Commitee.

The Wolverines (13-2, 8-2 Big Ten) returned from a two-week athletic-department shutdown last week, winning two games, including against rivals Michigan State, 86-82, and No. 15 Ohio State, 75-66. The Wolverines actually beat the Buckeyes shortly after the No. 3 Michigan men's team beat No. 4 Ohio State.

The Michigan women lost to No. 14 Indiana, 70-65, and dropped one spot in the AP poll, from No. 11.

The top five in the poll, released Monday, is Connecticut, N.C. State, Texas A&M, Stanford and South Carolina. Maryland is No. 8 and Indiana No. 11, the only Big Ten teams ahead of Michigan.

AP Top 25

1. Connecticut (last week: 1), 18-1

2. N.C. State (4), 15-2

3. Texas A&M (5), 20-1

4. Stanford (6), 20-2

5. South Carolina (2), 18-3

6. Louisville (3), 20-2

7. Baylor (7), 17-2

8. Maryland (9), 16-2

9. Arizona (10), 15-2

10. UCLA (8), 13-4

11. Indiana (14), 14-4

12. Michigan (11), 13-2

13. South Florida (12), 13-1

14. Oregon (13), 13-6

15. Ohio State (15), 13-4

16. Arkansas (18), 17-7

17. Georgia (22), 17-4

18. West Virginia (19), 17-3

19. Kentucky (17), 15-6

20. Tennessee (21), 13-6

21. Gonzaga (16), 19-3

22. South Dakota State (23), 19-2

23. Missouri State (25), 15-2

24. DePaul (19), 13-5

25. Rutgers (NR), 10-3

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F. Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, Marquette 1