Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis misses Horizon League POY, makes first team for 3rd time

With the coaches taking over the vote this season, Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Oakland's Jalen Moore, both team's starting point guards, were named first-team all-Horizon League on Tuesday.

Davis, who struggled out of the gate this season but has been the league's most-impactful player during the second half as the Titans rallied to a 10-6 league mark, missed out on player of the year to Wright State's Loudon Love.

Davis, who was the league's player of the week three of the last four weeks, averaged a league-best 24.5 points during Horizon League games. In his last 12 games, he's averaged 27.6 points, hitting 30 or more four times. Love, the star of league co-champion Wright State, averaged 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds to win his second consecutive player of the year award.

Davis earned first-team honors for the third time in three seasons.

Moore, a JUCO transfer, has fit right in at Oakland, averaging 18.3 points, third in the Horizon League. He leads the league in assists, at 9.5 a game; next-closest is at 5.8.

Detroit Mercy's Matt Johnson, a transfer from St. Bonaventure, was named the league's sixth man of the year. He came off the bench for all but four of Detroit Mercy's 20 games. He averaged 8.3 points during league play, shooting 46.8%; in the Michigan State opener, he scored 20.

Making third-team all-Horizon League were Oakland's Daniel Oladapo, who averaged a double-double with 15.3 points and 10.1 rebounds, and another Detroit Mercy transfer, Bul Kuol (16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds).

Oakland's Trey Townsend and Micah Parrish also made the league's all-freshman team.

On the women's side, Oakland junior guard Kahlaijah Dean (17.9 points, 5.0 assists) made first team, and Detroit Mercy's Kaela Webb (17.5 points) made third-team all-league. Webb, the daughter of assistant coach Tim Webb, is in the transfer portal amid allegations first-year coach AnnMarie Gilbert verbally abused her players. The allegations led to the university shutting down the season.

Horizon League coaches took over the postseason-award voting this year, with Oakland coach Greg Kampe among the supporters of that decision. With few full-time Horizon League media beat writers, coaches were concerned some players have been overlooked over the past several seasons. Coaches votes for the postseason awards were not made public.

Meanwhile, the Horizon League tournaments start this week.

On the men's side, Detroit Mercy (11-9, 10-6) is the No. 5 seed and will host Robert Morris (3-12, 4-14) on Thursday night; it's the teams' third consecutive meeting, after the Titans swept the final regular-season series. Oakland (10-17, 10-10) is the No. 3 seed, which earned the Golden Grizzlies a first-round bye.

On the women's side, Oakland (12-8, 12-11) is the No. 4 seed and got a bye into the second round, and will play No. 5 IUPUI (11-3, 13-4) on March 2. Detroit Mercy (1-9, 1-13) isn't finishing the season.

