Tuesday's college basketball: No. 2 Baylor shakes off rust, outlasts Iowa State 77-72

The Detroit News

Waco, Texas — Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory Tuesday night, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.

The Bears (18-0, 10-0 Big 12) played for the first time since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2 when they had matched the best start in school history. They then had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

Iowa State (2-17, 0-14) jumped out to a 15-4 lead in less than 61/2 minutes on a jumper by Tre Jackson. The Cyclones’ biggest lead was 32-15 when Harris made his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 6:24 left in the first half.

Tyler Harris had 22 points for the Cyclones with five 3-pointers, while Rasir Bolton had 21 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 13.

The Bears never led until MaCio Teague made two free throws with 4:26 left for a 66-65 advantage. They never trailed again, but needed a go-ahead basket by Teague after Jalen Coleman-Lands made a tying 3 with 2:53 left.

►Kansas State 62, No. 7 Oklahoma 57: Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3s in the final minutes, and Kansas State took down Oklahoma.

The Sooners led by six with three minutes to play before McGuirl took over.

Davion Bradford scored 13 points and DaJuan Gordon had 11 as Kansas State (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) beat a top-10 opponent at home for the first time since topping then-No-4 Oklahoma three years ago.

Austin Reaves scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half for Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5).

►No. 8 Villanova 81, St. John's 58: Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, and Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each had 14 to lead Villanova past St. John’s.

The Wildcats (15-3, 10-2 Big East) avenged a Feb. 3 loss to the Red Storm (14-9, 8-9) in New York. St. John’s has done little to build off the upset, losing three of four.

Big East scoring leader Julian Champagnie (19.8 points per game) was invisible in the first half for St. John’s. He missed his first eight shots and finished the game with 16 points.

►No. 10 West Virginia 74, (at) TCU 66: Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and West Virginia continued its solid play on the road by beating TCU.

Miles McBride added 11 points for the Mountaineers (16-6, 9-4 Big 12).

RJ Nembhard led TCU (11-10, 4-8) with 17 points, his 18th straight game scoring in double digits.

►No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72: Courtney Ramey scored 15 points and made two free throws with a minute left in overtime to give Texas the lead, and the Longhorns beat Kansas.

Kansas had a chance to tie after Ramey’s free throws, but Jalen Wilson lost the ball driving for a layup.

Ochai Ogbajai scored 17 points for Kansas (17-8, 11-6 Big 12), which had its five-game win streak snapped.

Kansas led by 14 points late in the first half and 11 at halftime before Texas (14-6, 8-5) rallied.

►Georgia Tech 69, (at) No. 16 Virginia Tech 53: Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from Virginia Tech.

Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ third straight victory. They also posted back-to-back ACC road wins for the first time since 2008.

Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6), and Michael Devoe finished with 12.

Keve Aluma had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4). The Hokies’ 53 points were a season low.

►Mississippi 60, (at) No. 24 Missouri 53: Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Mississippi beat Missouri to sweep the season series against the sputtering Tigers.

Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points apiece for Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7 Southeastern Conference).

Kobe Brown led Missouri (14-7, 7-7) with 12 points while Mark Smith added 11. Jeremiah Tilmon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season.

Big ten men's

►Penn State 86 (at) Nebraska 83: Myreon Jones scored a career-high 29 points to lead five in double figures, and Penn State held off Nebraska for an 86-83 victory on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Nebraska (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten), which trailed most of the game and by 10 points in the second half, pulled to 84-83 with 16 seconds to play. Jamari Wheeler added a pair of free throws for the Nittany Lions, and Trey McGowens missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Myles Dread had 16 points for Penn State (8-12, 5-11). Wheeler finished with 13 points and Izaiah Brockington had 11. John Harrar had a double-double with 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Teddy Allen scored a career-high 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting for Nebraska. He made his sixth 3-pointer for his 39th point with 9:49 remaining, breaking the single-game scoring mark at Pinnacle Bank Arena. McGowens finished with 17 points.

The Nittany Lions made three straight 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 run for a 58-48 lead with 12:39 remaining. Later, Thorir Thorbjarnarson made consecutive 3s and McGowens added a third during a 9-3 stretch as the Cornhuskers tied it at 70 with 6:20 to go.

Nebraska, which began a stretch of four games in eight days, plays at fifth-ranked Illinois on Thursday. Penn State hosts Purdue on Friday.

State men's

►Bowling Green 82, (at) Eastern Michigan 69: Kaden Metheny had a season-high 29 points as Bowling Green beat Eastern Michigan 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (13-9, 9-7 Mid-American Conference). Caleb Fields added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Justin Turner had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Bowling Green recorded a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Ty Groce had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-10, 1-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Bryce McBride added 15 points and Noah Morgan had 14 points and seven rebounds.