No. 1 Hope College women win 40th game in a row for 2nd time in program history

Without a Division III national championship to play for — for a second consecutive season — the Hope women's college basketball team continues to make history.

Hope, ranked No. 1 in the nation, won at No. 3 Trine, 63-57, on Wednesday night, for the program's 40th consecutive victory.

Hope becomes the 11th team to hit the 40 mark in Division III history. Hope did it once before, too, winning 44 straight from Dec. 3, 2005, through Jan. 13, 2007.

"There might have been some dancing in the locker room," Hope coach Brian Morehouse said Wednesday night, while on the bus back to Holland from Angola, Indiana.

Hope has a long way to go to set the Division III — 81 by Washington University in St. Louis.

Hope is 11-0, and 5-0 in MIAA play. The team was 29-0 last season, but didn't get to play for a championship, as COVID-19 shut down college athletics. The NCAA announced there would be no Division III tournament this year, either, so Hope is left to compete just for the MIAA championship.

Hope hasn't last since its last game of the 2018-19 season, a streak of 700-plus days and counting.

Senior guard Sydney Muller (Grand Rapids Christian) scored 17 to lead Hope on Wednesday night.

Sophomore guard Ella McKinney had 12 points off the bench, and senior All-America guard Kenedy Schoonveld (Holland Christian) had 10 points, all in the second half, with seven in the fourth quarter.

Trine fell to 11-2, 5-1.

