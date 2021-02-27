Saturday's Top 25: Cunningham scores 40, Oklahoma St tops No. 7 Oklahoma in OT

Cliff Brunt

Associated Press

Norman, Okla. — Cade Cunningham unleashed his best performance yet in his first Bedlam rivalry game.

Oklahoma State’s freshman star scored 10 of his season-high 40 points in overtime to help the Cowboys defeat No. 7 Oklahoma 94-90 on Saturday.

“I think getting the win was how I wanted to put my plant on Bedlam,” the 6-foot-8 point guard said. “I have a trust in my coaches and teammates allowing me to get 40, but I think we all played to win, and that’s what I’m most happy about.”

Now, the Cowboys will try to duplicate the performance – the teams will meet again on Monday at Oklahoma State. Cunningham said being ready for the rematch will go beyond ice tubs, healthy eating and rest.

“We just put a big physical toll on ourselves, so just making sure that we’re mentally ready, knowing personnel, watching film – things like that – those are the best things you can do,” he said.

Cunningham, the Big 12’s leading scorer, blew away his previous scoring high of 29 points. He made 12 of 21 field goals and 13 of 14 free throws. He also finished with 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Many project Cunningham to be the first pick in this year’s NBA draft. The Sooners found out why up close.

“He’s not predicted No. 1 for no reason,” said Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves, the No. 2 scorer in the conference. “He’s a player. We knew he was a really good player, and he performed tonight, to say the least.”

Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson III each scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (16-6, 9-6 Big 12), which won its fourth straight.

De’Vion Harmon matched a career high with 23 points and Reaves had 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma (15-7, 8-7), which was coming off an upset loss at Kansas State.

“I’m not worried,” Harmon said. “We’ll get it right. We’ve got to bounce back. We’ve got another one on Monday, so we’ve got to turn around quick.”

Saturday’s game was an intense back-and-forth contest with plenty of hard, clean fouls.

Oklahoma, aided by an 11-0 run, led 38-31 at halftime. Harmon had 14 points at the break for Oklahoma while Cunningham had 13 for the Cowboys.

A 3-pointer by Harmon pushed the edge to 10 at the start of the second half before Oklahoma State surged. Williams hit a 3-pointer to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 51-50, and Cunningham’s deep 3 put the Cowboys ahead.

With Oklahoma State up by two, Reaves drove and found Brady Manek for the tying layup with seven seconds to play in regulation. Cunningham lost control of the ball while looking to create space for a game-winning shot, forcing overtime.

Oklahoma couldn’t control Cunningham in the extra period, and now, the Sooners will have to find answers quickly.

“Same thing we’ve always done,” Harmon said. “Whether we win or lose, watch the film and get better. We can get better from every game that we play, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

More Top 25

►No. 6 Alabama 64, (at) Mississippi 59: Jaden Shackleford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 6 Alabama beat Mississippi State to clinch its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship since 2002.

The Crimson Tide (19-6, 14-2) led by double digits for much of the game before the Bulldogs (13-12, 7-9) closed to 56-53 on Iverson Molinar’s layup with 4:17 left. Mississippi State had a chance to draw even closer over the next three minutes, but Alabama came up with a couple big stops and James Rojas drained a 3 from the right corner to make it 59-53 with 43 seconds left.

Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points for Alabama, including 15 before halftime that helped the Tide snap out of a cold shooting start. Herbert Jones grabbed 14 rebounds as Alabama enjoyed a 45-40 rebounding advantage.

D.J. Stewart scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who had won their past two games. Deivon Smith had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Molinar scored 11 points.

►(At) No. 10 West Virginia 65, Kansas State 43: Sean McNeil scored 16 points and West Virginia used two big second-half runs to beat Kansas State.

Derek Culver added 11 points for West Virginia (17-6, 10-4 Big 12).

Davion Bradford scored 11 points for Kansas State (7-19, 3-14). The Wildcats were held to their second-lowest points total of the season.

West Virginia scored the first seven points of the second half. Jordan McCabe, who started the game in place of leading scorer Miles McBride, then scored all seven of his points during a 17-0 run that gave the Mountaineers their largest lead at 59-34 with 5:14 remaining.

►(At) North Carolina 78, No. 11 Florida State 70: Freshman Walker Kessler scored a season-high 20 points, and North Carolina boosted its NCAA Tournament chances while giving coach Roy Williams his 900th career victory.

The 7-foot-1 freshman had 14 of his points after halftime in a huge performance off the bench, providing a game-changing spark for a team that was down 16 with 21/2 minutes before halftime.

Kerwin Walton added 13 points for North Carolina (15-8, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which made all 10 of its free throws in the final 2:15 to stay in control.

RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points for the Seminoles (14-4, 10-3), who went from being in firm control to watching it slip away amid a mistake-filled second half.

►(At) Xavier 77, No. 13 Creighton 69: Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Zach Freemantle added 17, helping Xavier bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Freemantle also had 10 rebounds for Xavier (13-5, 6-5 Big East) for his fifth straight double-double. The Musketeers led by as many as 13 points and staved off a late comeback by Creighton.

Damien Jefferson led Creighton (17-6, 13-5) with 19 points, and Marcus Zegarowski had 15. The Bluejays had won four in a row.

►(At) No. 18 Texas Tech 68, No. 14 Texas 59: Mac McClung had 16 points to lead five Texas Tech players in double figures, and the Red Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak.

The game was tied at halftime, but Texas Tech (15-8, 7-7 Big 12) went ahead to stay when six different players scored in a 19-6 run to open the second half.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 11 points for the Red Raiders, and Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jericho Sims had 11 points for Texas (14-7, 8-6), which played the first of four consecutive road games to end the regular season.

►(At) No. 16 Virginia Tech 84, Wake Forest 46: Keve Aluma scored 23 points and Tyrece Radford had 15, leading Virginia Tech to the runaway victory.

Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) recorded its largest margin of victory for an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The previous record for the Hokies was a 94-65 win over Wake Forest in 2011.

Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers. Nahiem Alleyne added three 3s and finished with 13 points.

Jonah Antonio led the Demon Deacons (6-13, 3-13) with 12 points. Wake Forest has lost five straight games.

►(At) No. 20 Arkansas 83, LSU 75: Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping Arkansas to its sixth straight win.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) had four players score in double figures. Moses Moody had 18 points on 3-for-14 shooting, and reserve J.D. Notae also scored 18.

Arkansas grabbed control with a 16-2 run in the second half. Jalen Tate made two foul shots, Davonte Davis scored and Moody capped the surge with a layup, making it 72-55 with 7:04 left.

Cameron Thomas scored 25 points for LSU (14-8, 9-6). Trendon Watford had 16 points and seven rebounds.

►(At) No. 22 San Diego State 62, Boise State 58: Matt Mitchell hit two free throws with 3.3 seconds left and fellow senior Jordan Schakel made four free throws in the final 8.7 seconds, leading San Diego State to its 10th straight victory.

Schakel finished with 17 points, and Mitchell had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Sweeping the two-game series against the Broncos means the Aztecs (19-4, 13-3 Mountain West) can repeat as regular-season conference champions if they win at UNLV on Wednesday night.

Devonaire Doutrive and Marcus Shaver Jr. each scored 13 points for Boise State (18-6, 14-5). Mladen Armus had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

►(At) Auburn 77, No. 25 Tennessee 72: Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds, leading Auburn to the victory.

The Tigers (12-13, 6-10 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak while playing without freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, out for the second straight game with a left ankle injury.

Keon Johnson scored 23 points for the Volunteers (16-7, 9-7). Jared Springer had 20.

Devan Cambridge matched his season high with 15 points for the Tigers.