Saturday's state men: Eastern Michigan rolls past Northern Illinois, halts seven-game skid

Detroit News wire services

Ypsilanti — Noah Morgan had a season-high 22 points and Yeikson Montero added 20 as Eastern Michigan ended its seven-game losing streak, rolling past Northern Illinois 91-57 on Saturday.

Ty Groce had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Eastern Michigan (5-11, 2-10 Mid-American Conference). Bryce McBride added 14 points.

Tyler Cochran had 20 points for the Huskies (2-15, 1-11), who have now lost six games in a row. Trendon Hankerson added 18 points and Zool Kueth had 10.

More state men

(At) Ball State 97, Central Michigan 91: I get Ishmael El-Amin had a career-high 33 points as Ball State beat Central Michigan.

Jarron Coleman had 24 points and six assists for Ball State (9-11, 7-8 Mid-American Conference). Brachen Hazen added 14 points and six assists, and K.J. Walton had 11 points. El-Amin hit 9 of 10 free throws.

The 97 points were a season best for Ball State, which also achieved a season-high 23 assists.

Ralph Bissainthe scored a career-high 27 points and had 12 rebounds for the Chippewas (6-15, 2-12), whose losing streak reached eight games. Meikkel Murray and Caleb Huffman each had 24 points.

(At) Wayne State 70, Ferris State 68: Darian Owens-White hit a jump shot with 2 seconds left to lift the Warriors over the Bulldogs. Avery Lewis scored 24 and Brailen Neely added 18 for Wayne State (12-5,12-5 GLIAC). Walt Kesler had 18 points to lead Ferris State (9-10,7-7).