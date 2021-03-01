Michigan (18-1) continues rise, up to No. 2 in latest AP rankings

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan's string of dominant victories over NCAA Tournament-bound competition has bumped the Wolverines up to No. 2 in the nation, according to the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday.

Michigan has been sitting at No. 3, but now only trails undefeated Gonzaga. Michigan received four first-place votes.

Baylor dropped to No. 3 after its first loss, to Kansas, while Illinois and Iowa round out the AP's latest top five. Ohio State is No. 7 after losses to Michigan and Michigan State.

Michigan (18-1, 13-1) has won seven in a row since its lone loss to Minnesota, all against teams squarely in the NCAA Tournament field or, in the case of Indiana, on the bubble. The Wolverines beat the Hoosiers, 73-57, on Saturday, which followed a blowout victory over Iowa, and a win over then-No. 4 Ohio State.

Michigan wraps up the Big Ten regular season with three games, against Illinois on Tuesday, and against Michigan State on Thursday and Sunday.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1), 24-0

2. Michigan (3), 18-1

3. Baylor (2), 18-1

4. Illinois (5), 18-6

5. Iowa (9), 18-7

6. West Virginia (10), 17-6

7. Ohio State (4), 18-7

8. Alabama (6), 19-6

9. Houston (12), 20-3

10. Villanova (8), 15-4

11. Florida State (11), 14-4

12. Arkansas (20), 19-5

13. Kansas (17), 18-8

14. Creighton (13), 17-6

15. Texas (14), 14-7

16. Oklahoma (7), 14-7

17. Oklahoma State (NR), 16-6

18. Texas Tech (18), 15-8

19. San Diego State (22), 19-4

20. Loyola-Chicago (21), 21-4

21. Virginia (15), 15-6

22. Virginia Tech (16), 1505

23. Purdue (NR), 16-8

24. Colorado (NR), 19-7

25. Wisconsin (23), 16-9

Others receiving votes: BYU 101, USC 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita State 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, Connecticut 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1