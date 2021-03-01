Michigan women stay at No. 12 in AP poll despite blowout loss to Iowa

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan women's basketball team lost its only game of the week, 89-67 at Iowa on Thursday, but maintained its position at No. 12 in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Monday.

The Wolverines (13-3, 8-3 Big Ten) were supposed to play Minnesota on Sunday, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Minnesota.

Michigan has played five games since returning from a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown, and has lost two of its last three games, including at Indiana, 70-65, on Feb. 18.

The two losses came after the Michigan coaches and players said they took it as a "snub" to not be included in the NCAA Selection Committee's early top-16 projections.

Michigan started the season 10-0.

Michigan closes the Big Ten regular season this week with two home games, Thursday against Maryland and Saturday against Northwestern.

Connecticut is No. 1 again, followed by Texas A&M, N.C. State, Stanford and Louisville. Maryland and Indiana are Nos. 8 and 10, respectively, the two Big Ten schools ranked ahead of Michigan.

AP Top 25

1. Connecticut (last week: 1), 20-1

2. Texas A&M (3), 22-1

3. N.C. State (2), 17-2

4. Stanford (4), 22-2

5. Louisville (6), 21-2

6. Baylor (7), 19-2

7. South Carolina (5), 19-4

8. Maryland (8), 19-2

9. UCLA (10), 14-4

10. Indiana (11), 16-4

11. Arizona (9), 15-4

12. Michigan (12), 13-3

13. Arkansas (16), 19-7

14. Tennessee (20), 15-6

15. South Florida (13), 14-2

16. Georgia (17), 18-5

17. Kentucky (19), 16-7

18. Gonzaga (21), 21-3

19. Oregon (14), 13-7

20. West Virginia (18), 18-4

21. South Dakota State (22), 21-2

22. Ohio State (15), 13-6

23. Missouri State (23), 18-2

24. Rutgers (25), 12-3

25. DePaul (24), 14-6

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F. Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma State 9, Oregon State 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4