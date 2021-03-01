Michigan women stay at No. 12 in AP poll despite blowout loss to Iowa
The Michigan women's basketball team lost its only game of the week, 89-67 at Iowa on Thursday, but maintained its position at No. 12 in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Monday.
The Wolverines (13-3, 8-3 Big Ten) were supposed to play Minnesota on Sunday, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Minnesota.
Michigan has played five games since returning from a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown, and has lost two of its last three games, including at Indiana, 70-65, on Feb. 18.
The two losses came after the Michigan coaches and players said they took it as a "snub" to not be included in the NCAA Selection Committee's early top-16 projections.
Michigan started the season 10-0.
Michigan closes the Big Ten regular season this week with two home games, Thursday against Maryland and Saturday against Northwestern.
Connecticut is No. 1 again, followed by Texas A&M, N.C. State, Stanford and Louisville. Maryland and Indiana are Nos. 8 and 10, respectively, the two Big Ten schools ranked ahead of Michigan.
AP Top 25
1. Connecticut (last week: 1), 20-1
2. Texas A&M (3), 22-1
3. N.C. State (2), 17-2
4. Stanford (4), 22-2
5. Louisville (6), 21-2
6. Baylor (7), 19-2
7. South Carolina (5), 19-4
8. Maryland (8), 19-2
9. UCLA (10), 14-4
10. Indiana (11), 16-4
11. Arizona (9), 15-4
12. Michigan (12), 13-3
13. Arkansas (16), 19-7
14. Tennessee (20), 15-6
15. South Florida (13), 14-2
16. Georgia (17), 18-5
17. Kentucky (19), 16-7
18. Gonzaga (21), 21-3
19. Oregon (14), 13-7
20. West Virginia (18), 18-4
21. South Dakota State (22), 21-2
22. Ohio State (15), 13-6
23. Missouri State (23), 18-2
24. Rutgers (25), 12-3
25. DePaul (24), 14-6
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F. Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma State 9, Oregon State 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4