Three-time Horizon POY muscles IUPUI past Oakland in women's quarterfinal

Oakland women's basketball coach Jeff Tungate played college baseball.

He probably wishes he could've found a way to intentionally walk IUPUI's Macee Williams on Tuesday.

Williams, the first three-time Horizon League women's player of the year, was a monster from the tip as IUPUI raced to a big early lead and finished with 28 points and nine rebounds as Oakland fell, 86-64, in a conference tournament quarterfinal at the O'Rena in Rochester.

It marked the third consecutive season Oakland lost its opening Horizon League tournament game. The teams, Nos. 1 (IUPUI) and 2 (Oakland) in the league in scoring, never met during the regular season.

"We played scared, for some reason," Tungate said of Oakland's sluggish start, which saw the Golden Grizzlies trailing, 27-15, after the first quarter.

No. 4 Oakland (12-12), battled-tested all year after a massive COVID-19 outbreak just before the season, no surprise battled from there, and was within seven points in the third quarter. But it never got closer the rest of the way as IUPUI finally pulled away midway through the second half. No. 5 IUPUI (14-4), the worse seed in the quarterfinal because of the league's four-prong formula that factored in more than winning percentage because of all the canceled games amid COVID-19, advances to the semifinals, Monday in Indianapolis.

The Golden Grizzlies were 0-for-6 from 3-pointers in the first half, then made their first two attempts in the second half, by Breanne Beatty and Autumn Kissman, to stay in striking distance.

But after the Beatty make and on an IUPUI miss, Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland's first first-team all-Horizon League player since 2017, picked up a third foul and headed to the bench. She quickly returned and picked up a fourth, on a charge, and finished with 13 points on 3-for-14 shooting — almost everything was heavily contested — and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Oakland was called for 26 fouls, showcasing IUPUI's aggressiveness inside and leading to 20 points at the line. IUPUI was called for 14 fouls.

Even with Dean either on the bench or playing noticeably tentatively when in, Oakland put together a 7-0 run midway through the third, forcing a timeout by IUPUI, the defending tournament champ which hasn't lost to Oakland since 2012. But the Dean charge with 3:55 remaining in the third was followed by a Natalie Andersen 3 with the shot clock winding down to make it 60-49 IUPUI.

The tide really turned from there.

The Golden Grizzlies eventually attempted to triple-team Williams early in the fourth quarter, and trapped in the paint, she shoved a pass to a wide-open Sydney Roule in the corner, where she buried a 3-pointer to make it 75-56 and all but seal things.

"We tried everything," Tungate said. "She's good."

Kissman had 10 points and five rebounds for Oakland.

Katelyn O'Reilly had 15 points, Rachel McLimore 14 and Destiny Perkins 12 and 11 rebounds for IUPUI, which missed four games in January because of a COVID-19 shutdown and was scheduled to play Detroit Mercy in the final regular-season series before Detroit Mercy suspended the season amid allegations of verbal and emotional abused by first-year head coach AnnMarie Gilbert.

Horizon League women's tournament

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

►No. 6 Cleveland State 69, No. 11 UIC 43

►No. 7 Youngstown State 62, No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne 59

►No. 8 Northern Kentucky 68, No. 9 Robert Morris 54

TUESDAY

►No. 1 Wright 74, No. 8 Northern Kentucky 56

►No. 5 IUPUI 86, No. 4 Oakland 64

►No. 6 Cleveland State (10-8, 8-8) at No. 3 Green Bay (15-6, 14-4), 8 (ESPN+)

►No. 7 Youngstown State (10-7, 9-7) at No. 2 Milwaukee, 8 (ESPN+)

MARCH 8

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

►Semifinal, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

►Semifinal, 2 (ESPN+)

MARCH 9

►Championship, noon (ESPNU)

