SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
COLLEGE

Friday's college basketball: Morgan's late free throw sends Eastern Michigan past Western Michigan

Associated Press
View Comments

Kalamazoo — Noah Morgan scored 11 points and sank 1 of 3 foul shots with a second left to send Eastern Michigan past Western Michigan 64-63 on Friday night.

Yeikson Montero scored 20 points for the Eagles (6-12, 3-11 Mid-American Conference) as they ended their eight-game road losing streak. Bryce McBride scored 14 points and Ty Groce added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ty Groce had 13 points and 11 rebounds in Eastern Michigan's win.

Josiah Freeman had 17 points for the Broncos (5-16, 4-12). Greg Lee added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Titus Wright scored 12.

More state men

►Northern Illinois 79, (at) Central Michigan 74: Trendon Hankerson had a career-high 27 points as Northern Illinois snapped its seven-game losing streak, edging past Central Michigan.

Hankerson shot 4-for-6 from deep. He added eight rebounds.

Darius Beane had 16 points for Northern Illinois (3-16, 2-12 Mid-American Conference). Nathan Scott added 13 points and Tyler Cochran had eight rebounds.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Chippewas (7-16, 3-13). PJ Mitchell added 14 points and six rebounds, and Caleb Huffman had 11 points.

View Comments