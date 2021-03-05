Friday's college basketball: Morgan's late free throw sends Eastern Michigan past Western Michigan

Associated Press

Kalamazoo — Noah Morgan scored 11 points and sank 1 of 3 foul shots with a second left to send Eastern Michigan past Western Michigan 64-63 on Friday night.

Yeikson Montero scored 20 points for the Eagles (6-12, 3-11 Mid-American Conference) as they ended their eight-game road losing streak. Bryce McBride scored 14 points and Ty Groce added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Josiah Freeman had 17 points for the Broncos (5-16, 4-12). Greg Lee added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Titus Wright scored 12.

More state men

►Northern Illinois 79, (at) Central Michigan 74: Trendon Hankerson had a career-high 27 points as Northern Illinois snapped its seven-game losing streak, edging past Central Michigan.

Hankerson shot 4-for-6 from deep. He added eight rebounds.

Darius Beane had 16 points for Northern Illinois (3-16, 2-12 Mid-American Conference). Nathan Scott added 13 points and Tyler Cochran had eight rebounds.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Chippewas (7-16, 3-13). PJ Mitchell added 14 points and six rebounds, and Caleb Huffman had 11 points.