Saturday's state women: Central Michigan rolls past N. Illinois, clinches No. 2 seed in MAC tournament

Micaela Kelly scored 25 on 9 of 17 shooting while Molly Davis added 17 and Maddy Watters 14 to lead Central Michigan women to a 74-68 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday in Mount Pleasant.

The win clinched the No. 2 seed for the Chippewas (15-8, 13-6 MAC) in the Mid-American Conference tournament, which starts Wednesday in Cleveland.

Chelby Koker had 28 points and Janae Poisson 12 for Northern Illinois (12-11, 10-8).

More state women

(At) Ball State 76, Western Michigan 69: Thelma Dis Agustsdottir finished with 19 points to lead four Cardinals in double figures scoring. Anna Clephane had 17 points, Oshlynn Brown 14 and Sydney Freeman 11 for Ball State (14-11, 12-8 MAC). Reilly Jacobson scored 21, Sydney Shafer 14, Taylor Williams 13 and Maddie Watters 12 for Western (6-15, 5-14).

(At) Toledo 59, Eastern Michigan 55: Quinesha Lockett had 22 points, Sophi Wiard added 13 and Sammi Mikonowicz 10 for Toledo (12-12, 8-12 MAC). Ce'Nara Skanes finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Autumn Hudson had 13 points and Areanna Combs 13 for Eastern (10-9, 7-7), which will have the No. 8 seed in the MAC tournament.