Saturday's Top 25: Without Cunningham, No. 17 Oklahoma State beats No. 6 West Virginia

John Raby

Associated Press

Morgantown, W.Va. — Minus star freshman Cade Cunningham, No. 17 Oklahoma State still found some welcome momentum going into the postseason.

Sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points and the Cowboys, with Cunningham sitting out the regular-season finale because of a sprained ankle, beat No. 6 West Virginia 85-80 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State has won six of seven heading into the Big 12 tournament.

“We’re not done yet,” Anderson said. “We’ve got a lot more in front of us that we’re trying to prove. And when we get back at full strength, it’s going to be something to watch.”

The Cowboys (18-7, 11-7) made up for the loss of Cunningham and Isaac Likekele by finding holes in the defense for easy layups, shooting 58% from the floor and outhustling West Virginia for rebounds.

Cunningham injured his left ankle late in a loss to No. 3 Baylor on Thursday. Likekele also sat out for the sixth time in seven games with a hand injury.

Stepping up were Anderson, who blew past his previous high of 17 points earlier this season, and freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who finished with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

“It's a lot of fun when you've got a group of guys who care about each other,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “Man, winning is hard. But it's certainly enjoyable going on the road and banding together the way we did under some circumstances which I'm sure people were easily willing to take the other team in today's matchup.”

The Cowboys' Kalib Boone added 12 points while his twin brother, Keylan, scored 11.

Taz Sherman led West Virginia (18-8, 11-6 Big 12) with 20 points. Derek Culver added 14 points, Miles McBride scored 12 and Emmitt Matthews 11.

West Virginia had a chance to tie it near the end, but Keylan Boone stole McBride’s pass into the lane with 11 seconds left. Anderson then hit two free throws for the final margin.

The Mountaineers went 2-2 during a four-game homestand to finish the regular season. Saturday's loss denied coach Bob Huggins the chance to get his 900th win before his own fans. It also handed No. 13 Kansas the second seed in the upcoming Big 12 tournament, behind league champion Baylor.

“We had no bounce. We had zero bounce,” Huggins said. "It was that way from the beginning. What do you do? I kept saying, ‘fellas, we’ve got to play.’”

Oklahoma State trailed for most of the game until Moncrieffe scored 10 points over the first five minutes of the second half and Kalib Boone's dunk put the Cowboys ahead 54-49.

But Moncrieffe fouled out with 5:25 left, followed a few minutes later by teammate Bernard Kouma, who had 10 rebounds.

West Virginia went 13 of 14 from the free-throw line over a five-minute stretch to take a 73-72 lead with 3:43 left. The Mountaineers never led again.

Anderson scored 11 points over the final four minutes to seal the win.

“If you’re going to have success in this league with any level of consistency, you have to be able to adapt,” Boynton said. “I’m just proud of these guys to finish the season the way we did.”

Resting Cunningham for the conference and NCAA tournaments was an easy decision for the Cowboys. The Big 12's leading scorer, considered by most as the potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, offered his support during timeouts and exchanged greetings with players coming off the court. The Cowboys were perfectly fine without him.

The Mountaineers seemed to play flat-footed at times. They allowed 50 points in the paint and were outrebounded 38-29.

Oklahoma State should move up a few spots after a 2-1 week that also included a win over No. 16 Oklahoma. West Virginia could fall several spots after a 2-2 week, which also included a loss to No. 3 Baylor.

More Top 25

►No. 8 Alabama 89, (at) Georgia 79: Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half as No. 8 Alabama matched its school record for Southeastern Conference wins.

Jahvon Quinerly led five Alabama scorers in double figures with 18 points. John Petty Jr. had 15 and Jaden Shackelford finished with 14.

Alabama (21-6, 16-2) has 16 SEC wins in the 1986-87 season and will take a three-game winning streak into next week’s SEC Tournament.

Alabama led 82-79 before Keon Ellis sank a 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining. It was one of eight 3s in the second half for the Crimson Tide after they managed only two in the first half.

Georgia (14-11, 7-11) led by 14 in the first half but couldn’t maintain the pace. Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Freshman K.D. Johnson had 16.

►(At) Providence 54, No. 10 Villanova 52: David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left as Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had an open look at a 3-pointer after a long inbounds pass, but the shot hit the front of the rim and the buzzer sounded before Jermaine Samuels tipped it in.

Already without point guard Collin Gillespie, who tore his MCL on Wednesday, the Big East champion Wildcats, ranked No. 10, lost backup Justin Moore to an ankle injury in the first half.

Duke and Nate Watson scored 20 points apiece, and Noah Horchler had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Providence (13-12, 9-10 Big East). The Friars have won five of their last seven games against ranked teams.

Samuels scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, making back-to-back layups to start a 14-2 run that gave the Wildcats (16-5, 11-4) a 50-49 lead with less than three minutes left.

Robinson-Earl had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats, who clinched the Big East regular-season title with a victory on Wednesday night.

►(At) Notre Dame 83, No. 11 Florida State 73: Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 as Notre Dame beat a ranked team for the first time over three years.

The Fighting Irish (10-14, 7-11 ACC) had five players score in double figures. They also went 28 for 34 at the free-throw line, compared to 15 for 20 for the Seminoles (15-5, 11-4).

Notre Dame's last win over a ranked team was a 67-66 victory over Wichita State in November 2017. They had dropped 28 such games in a row.

Cormac Ryan, Nikola Djogo and Nate Laszewski had 11 points apiece for Notre Dame, which had dropped four in a row. Juwan Durham had nine points and nine rebounds.

Scottie Barnes led Florida State with 17 points. RaiQuan Gray added 15 points and 10 rebounds. M.J. Walker had 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

►No. 21 Virginia 68, (at) Louisville 58: Sam Hauser scored 24 points and Trey Murphy III added 17 as No. 21 Virginia clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship.

Assured of least a No. 2 seed entering the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) received a huge opening for bigger things when first-place and No. 11 Florida State lost 83-73 earlier in the day at Notre Dame.

Virginia then methodically took care of the Cardinals (13-6, 8-5) to leapfrog the Seminoles despite a blowout loss at FSU in the season’s lone meeting on Feb. 15.

Hauser finished 9 of 14 from the field, making his first four in the second half, and grabbed eight rebounds. Murphy shot 7 of 12 and Jay Huff added 10 points.

David Johnson had 14 points and Jae’Lyn Withers 12 for Louisville, which shot 37% and was beaten 32-22 in the paint.