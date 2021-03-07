Sunday's college basketball: Garza gets 21 points, No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73

John Bohnenkamp

Asso

Iowa City, Iowa — It was Senior Day, but Luka Garza didn’t know he was going to have to give a speech.

The Iowa center also didn’t know what else was coming in the postgame ceremony.

Minutes after the 6-foot-11 star scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes over No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 Sunday, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Garza’s jersey No. 55 would be retired after the season.

It’s why coach Fran McCaffery pulled Garza aside to tell him in advance about the announcement.

Garza began crying.

“He did not know that was going to happen,” McCaffery said. “And I knew Mr. Barta was going to ask him to speak. So I wanted him to kind of give him an opportunity to collect his thoughts.”

Garza delivered, again.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect it at all,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was a plan. Coach telling me that was a surreal feeling. That moment will be something I remember forever. Time slowed down. It was a real honor.”

Garza is Iowa’s all-time leading career scorer with 2,201 points. He leads the Big Ten in scoring this season and ranks third in the country.

This was Garza’s 12th double-double of the season and 33rd for his career.

“Incredibly heartwarming for me to watch what he’s accomplished,” McCaffery said.

Iowa (20-7, 14-6) has won seven of its last eight games, and will be the third seed in the Big Ten tournament next week in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10), which has lost five of six, will be the No. 6 seed.

“It was important for us to get this win, to grind it out,” Garza said.

Jordan Bohannon’s three free throws with 34.3 seconds left gave Iowa a 74-71 lead. On Wisconsin’s next possession, Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Iowa’s Keegan Murray got tangled up under the Badgers’ basket — Murray was called for a common foul and Davison a flagrant foul for a hook-and-hold after a replay review.

The call angered Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.

“It appears to have become the ‘Brad Davison rule,’” Gard said. “It’s become a joke.”

Murray and Davison each made their two free throws, then the Hawkeyes got the ball out of bounds. The Badgers forced a turnover on a held ball, but couldn't when Aleem Ford missed a 3-pointer.

Iowa’s CJ Fredrick made one of two free throws for the final margin.

Bohannon, a senior guard, had 16 points and added eight assists.

“Those two guys (Garza and Bohannon) were going to make sure we didn’t lose the game,” McCaffery said.

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp shot 5 of 5 and had scored 12 points when he went down with a lower right leg injury with 8:16 left in the first half. He had to be helped off the court, and did not return. Wieskamp had scored in double figures in the nine previous games, averaging 16.8 points in that stretch.

McCaffery said he was unsure of the severity of Wieskamp’s injury.

“He looked like he was on his way to 40 (points) today,” McCaffery said.

Micah Potter led Wisconsin with 23 points. Davison had 14, and Jonathan Davis had 11.

“It stings,” Potter said.

The emotions were different for Garza.

“We’re not done yet,” Garza said. “I’m not done yet.”

Gard said a “spotlight” has been put on Davison, and called it unfair.

“The kid’s a great kid,” Gard said. “I’m just tired of him constantly being put in that light. I’m tired of it. I’m calling it out when it happens. And I’m calling it out today.”

Potter saw no ill intent.

“He’s not a dirty player,” Potter said. “He does nothing maliciously. It’s not who he is.”

Gard said the rule has become a “weapon” against Davison.

“It’s become sickening, really,” Gard said.

More Big Ten

►Penn State 66, (at) Maryland 61: Seth Lundy scored 31 points — one away from matching his career high — and Penn State rallied to stun Maryland.

Lundy made 11 of Penn State's 19 field goals. Lundy entered Sunday's contest having scored 30 total points in the last seven games.

Eric Ayala sank a pair of foul shots to put Maryland ahead 57-51 with 2:51 remaining. Lundy followed with 3-pointer, John Harrar made two free throws, and Lundy's contested jumper in the lane with 1:23 left gave Penn State (10-13, 7-12 Big Ten Conference) its first lead and they never trailed again.

Myreon Jones added 17 points for the Nittany Lions.

Maryland (15-12, 9-11) built a 12-0 lead while the Nittany Lions missed their first nine shot attempts. Ayala's 3-pointer with 5:33 before halftime gave Maryland a 29-13 lead.

Lundy scored Penn State's first 11 points, and Izaiah Brockington's layup with 7:20 left before halftime marked the first basket registered by anyone other than Lundy. Despite that, a 10-0 Penn State run in less than two minutes brought the Nittany Lions to within 29-23.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for the Terrapins, Ayala scored 14 and Darryl Morsell 10.

Penn State starts conference tournament play in Indianapolis on Wednesday as the No. 11 seed and will face 14th-seeded Nebraska.

The Terrapins will start conference tournament play on Thursday as the No. 8 seed and will face ninth seed Michigan State.

►(At) Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78: Ryan Young's putback with 2.7 seconds left gave Northwestern a win over Nebraska in a regular-season finale.

Young had missed the front-end of a one-and-one, giving Nebraska the ball back with 42.7 seconds left and a one-point lead. But the Huskers turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation. Pete Nance, who had made an old-school, right-handed hook for a 76-75 lead, put up a running hook that missed but drew three defenders, leaving Young alone for the putback. Kobe Webster missed a 3-pointer that appeared to be after the final buzzer.

The Wildcats (9-14, 6-13) won their third straight game after losing 13 in a row. Both they and the Cornhuskers (7-19, 3-16) begin play in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Chase Audige scored 14 points, Nance 13, Miller Kopp 12, Boo Buie and Robbie Beran 11 each and Ty Berry 10 for the Wildcats, who had six in double figures in a conference game for the first time since the 2002-03 season. Northwestern shot 53%, including 11 of 25 behind the arc.

Webster had 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Nebraska, both career highs for the Western Illinois grad transfer. Trey McGowens added 15 points. The Cornhuskers hit 14 of 33 3-point attempts and shot 46% overall.

Northwest built a 16-point lead in the first half and went into the break ahead by nine.

Webster's 3-pointer started a 15-4 run over six minutes of the second half for a 70-67 Nebraska lead with just under four minutes left.

Top 25

►(At) No. 3 Baylor 88, No. 18 Texas Tech 73: MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and Baylor finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years.

The Big 12 champion Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) never trailed, but didn’t take control for good until a 16-3 run in the second half when Teague had three 3s while scoring 12 of those points. He finished 10-of-12 from long range.

Jared Butler scored 18 points and Davion Mitchell 17 as Baylor finished 10-0 in the Ferrell Center, the first time going undefeated at home since going 9-0 in 1947-48. Vital had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Kyler Edwards had 18 points for Texas Tech (17-9, 9-8), which was coming off three consecutive wins at home. Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. both had 11.

►(At) No. 9 Houston 67, Memphis 64: Tramon Mark hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to lift Houston over Memphis.

After Memphis tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt, where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in. Houston mobbed Mark in a hectic scene under the basket.

DeJon Jarreau had 19 points and eight rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Justin Gorham had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (21-3, 14-3 American), who won their fourth straight game. Mark finished with eight points and shot 3 for 12 from the field.

Landers Nolley II scored 14 points, Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams each added 11 points for Memphis (15-7, 11-4).

►No. 15 Texas 76, (at) TCU 64: Andrew Jones scored 16 points while making all four of his 3-pointers, and Texas finished the regular season with a third consecutive road victory.

The added week of Big 12 games to account for COVID-19 and weather postponements worked out well for the Longhorns (17-7, 11-6 Big 12). They also won at Iowa State and 15th-ranked Oklahoma to reach 9-2 away from home and 6-2 in true road games.

Matt Coleman III scored 14 points and Courtney Ramey had 13 points and six assists for Texas, which moved up to the third seed in the Big 12 tournament and will face No. 18 Texas Tech, the sixth seed, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

RJ Nembhard scored 13 points and Mike Miles added 12 for the Horned Frogs (12-13, 5-11).

►No. 20 Loyola Chicago 75, Drake 65: Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead Loyola Chicago over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers (24-4, 16-2) will be making their seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

Keith Clemons added 13 points for Loyola, which has won six in a row and 17 of its last 18.

Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3), a bubble team.