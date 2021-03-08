In latest women's AP poll, Michigan slides one spot to No. 13

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan women’s basketball team had an up-and-down finish to the regular season.

As a result, the Wolverines dipped down one spot, to No. 13, in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Monday.

The Wolverines (14-4, 9-4 Big Ten) closed their conference slate with two home games, starting with an 88-63 loss to then-No. 8 Maryland on Thursday. They bounced back with a 63-58 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

Michigan is the No. 4 seed in this week's Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis and received a double-bye into Thursday's quarterfinals.

Connecticut received 22 of 29 first-place votes to maintain its position at No. 1, ahead of Stanford, N.C. State, Texas A&M and South Carolina. Maryland and Indiana are Nos. 7 and 9, respectively, the two Big Ten schools ranked ahead of Michigan.

The final poll of the season will be released next Monday before the NCAA unveils the tournament bracket.

AP Top 25

1. Connecticut (last week: 1), 23-1

2. Stanford (4), 25-2

3. N.C. State (3), 20-2

4. Texas A&M (2), 23-2

5. South Carolina (7), 22-4

6. Baylor (6), 21-2

7. Louisville (5), 23-3

7. Maryland (8), 21-2

9. Indiana (10), 18-4

10. UCLA (9), 16-5

11. Arizona (11), 16-5

12. Georgia (16), 20-6

13. Michigan (12), 14-4

14. Tennessee (14), 16-7

15. Arkansas (13), 19-8

16. Gonzaga (18), 21-3

17. West Virginia (20), 19-4

18. Kentucky (17), 17-8

19. Rutgers (24), 14-3

20. South Florida (15), 15-3

21. Missouri State (23), 20-2

22. Ohio State (22), 13-7

23. Oregon (19), 13-8

24. Florida Gulf Coast (NR), 23-2

25. South Dakota State (21), 21-3

Others receiving votes: Marquette 52, Stephen F Austin 34, Oregon State 22, Oklahoma State 15, Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 10, Iowa 5, DePaul 5, UCF 2.