Michigan (19-3) drops two spots to No. 4 in latest AP rankings

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan’s stay at No. 2 in the nation was a short one.

The Wolverines dropped down to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday, after going 1-2 last week with losses to Illinois and Michigan State.

Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in its bid to go wire-to-wire. The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15. They also entered play Monday as the only remaining undefeated team in Division I at 24-0.

Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week.

Illinois and Iowa rounded out the top five at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. Ohio State fell to No. 9 after a loss to Illinois.

The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3 Big Ten) saw their seven-game win streak come to an end when they were pounded by then-No. 4 Illinois, 76-53, last Tuesday. They followed that by splitting the rivalry series with Michigan State, winning by 19 on Thursday to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title and losing by six in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Michigan will head to Indianapolis as the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will face the winner of No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Michigan State in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1), 24-0

2. Baylor (3), 21-1

3. Illinois (4), 20-6

4. Michigan (2), 19-3

5. Iowa (5), 20-7

6. Alabama (8), 21-6

7. Houston (9), 21-3

8. Arkansas (12), 21-5

9. Ohio State (7), 18-8

10. West Virginia (6), 18-8

11. Kansas (13), 19-8

12. Oklahoma State (17), 18-7

13. Texas (15), 17-7

14. Villanova (10), 16-5

15. Florida State (11), 15-5

16. Virginia (21), 17-6

17. Creighton (14), 18-7

18. Loyola Chicago (20), 24-4

19. San Diego State (19), 20-4

20. Texas Tech (18), 17-9

20. Purdue (23), 18-8

22. Virginia Tech (22), 15-5

23. Colorado (24), 20-7

24. Southern Cal (NR), 21-6

25. Oklahoma (16), 14-9

Others receiving votes: BYU 93, Oregon 67, Connecticut 53, Clemson 25, Wisconsin 24, Tennessee 14, Wichita State 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Winthrop 7, VCU 4, LSU 2, San Diego 1, Michigan State 1, UC Santa Barbara 1.