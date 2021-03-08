Oakland scrappy on defense, makes Horizon League final for first time

There has been so much heartbreak for Oakland in the Horizon League men's basketball tournament over the years, and so many blown late leads this season.

But not this time. Not this night.

Behind some of the best defense coach Greg Kampe has seen from his team all season, and in years, and some play from the Golden Grizzlies' frontcourt tandem of Daniel Oladapo and freshman Trey Townsend, No. 3 seed Oakland pulled away late from No. 4 Northern Kentucky, 69-58, on Monday night in the semifinals at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Oakland (12-17) plays top-seeded Cleveland State (18-7) in Monday's championship game. It's Oakland's first trip to the Horizon League final, and its first conference final appearance since 2011, when it won the Summit League tournament. That was the Golden Grizzlies last trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Oladapo, taking advantage of a rare undersized opponent for Oakland, did what he wanted all night, scoring 19 and finishing with nine rebounds. Rashad Williams had 17 points, with three 3-pointers in the first half. Jalen Moore scored 14 with seven assists, and Townsend finished with 11 rebounds and nine points.

The Golden Grizzlies won despite going 10-for-26 from free-throw range. Townsend was 1-for-7 and Oladapo 1-for-6. Even Moore, a great free-throw shooter, was 4-for-8.

Trevon Faulkner scored 26 to lead the way for Northern Kentucky (14-11), which had won three of the last four Horizon League tournaments. Bryson Langdon scored 14. Adrian Nelson, one of Northern Kentucky's few inside threats, had 14 rebounds after missing a lengthy stretch in the first half with a rolled ankle.

Oakland held Northern Kentucky to 33.3% shooting, and 23.3% on 3-pointers. Oakland shot 44.8%, and 50% in the second half when it focused on getting the ball inside, knowing Northern Kentucky would try to take the 3 away.

This was the first meeting between the teams this season. They were supposed to play two in December, but Northern Kentucky canceled for COVID-19 reasons and the games weren't made up.

Horizon League men's tournament

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

MONDAY

►No. 1 Cleveland State 71, No. 8 Milwaukee 65

►No. 3 Oakland (11-17) vs. No. 4 Northern Kentucky (14-10), 9:30 (ESPN2)

TUESDAY

►Championship, No. 1 Cleveland State (18-7) vs. No. 3 Oakland (12-17), 7 (ESPN)

