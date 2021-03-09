Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly (Detroit King), Molly Davis earn first-team all-MAC

The Central Michigan women's basketball team didn't dominate the season like in recent years. But the Chippewas still dominated the Mid-American Conference postseason awards.

Central Michigan senior guard Micaela Kelly (Detroit King) and sophomore guard Molly Davis (Midland Dow) were named first-team all-MAC on Tuesday afternoon, taking up two of the five spots. Kelly also averages 4.0 assists a game, and Davis is just under that.

The Chippewas (15-8, 13-6) finished runner-up in the MAC and are the No. 2 seed entering Wednesday's MAC tournament opener against No. 7 Northern Illinois (12-11, 10-8), in Cleveland.

Also earning MAC honors were Eastern Michigan redshirt senior guard Areanna Combs (second team) and redshirt sophomore forward Ce'Nara Skanes (third team), who average 18.2 points, and 16.2 points and 10.9 rebounds, respectively. Skanes is in her first season with Eastern Michigan, after sitting out a year following her transfer from Florida International.

The No. 8 seed Eagles (10-9, 7-7) play No. 1 Bowling Green (18-5, 14-4) at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Kelly and Combs also made the all-defensive team, and Western Michigan forward Taylor Williams made the all-freshman team.

Williams and teammate Reilly Jacobson, a redshirt senior forward, earned honorable mention.

