Eastern Michigan women went 24 days between games, are thrilled for 'new season'

The Eastern Michigan women's basketball was rolling in January, having won five of six games, including two against rivals Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

Then everything stopped, and the Eagles went 24 days between games as all but four players either had COVID-19 or were in quarantine for contact-tracing purposes — all while knowing the Mid-American Conference tournament would only include the top eight seeds this year.

Eastern Michigan returned Feb. 21 at home against Toledo, and won that game, 69-59.

"Remarkably," head coach Fred Castro said. "I was really proud of our kids. We were not in basketball shape. There's a difference. Basketball shape is different than anything else. It really hurt us.

"That being said, we've fought through it and now we are in a new season, and we're excited about that opportunity."

That was the last win for Eastern Michigan (10-9, 7-7), which has dropped its last three but still did enough to secure the No. 8 and final spot in the MAC tournament. The Eagles open against top-seeded Bowling Green (18-5, 14-4) at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Eastern Michigan is trying to do to the No. 1 seed what Toledo to No. 1 Central Michigan last year.

In fact, since 2015, only twice the No. 1 seed won the MAC tournament (Ohio in 2015 and Central Michigan in 2018). Castro knows this, and he's made sure his players do, too. Eastern Michigan has eliminated a top seed once, in 2011, as the No. 5 seed against Toledo.

"It's not only doable, it's something we've done before," said Castro, the fifth-year head coach. "The league is so competitive. The margin in most conferences between 1 and 8 is much more drastic. In our league, the margin between 1 and 8 is small. Anybody can really come out of it. If you call all eight coaches and say, 'Who could win this thing,' they're probably all going to give you a different answer.

"It makes it exciting."

Eastern Michigan is led by redshirt senior guard Areanna Combs, who averages 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds and is one of the top defenders in the MAC, and redshirt sophomore forward Ce'Nara Skanes, at 16.2 points and 10.9 rebounds. Skanes is in his first season suiting up for the Eagles, after sitting out last season following her transfer from Florida International.

More: Short-handed CMU women out to earn NCAA bid that was taken away in 2020

Junior guard Jenna Annecchiarico averages 9.9 points for a rare mid-major team with just one player on the roster from in-state (Detroit freshman guard Makailah Griggs-Zeigler, who hasn't played this season).

Defense, though, is the team's calling card. The Eagles allow 62.2 points, best in the MAC, and limit opponents to 37.5% shooting, also tops in the conference.

During the lengthy break — the men's team also was shut down for more than three weeks at the same time and missed out on the MAC tournament, along with Western Michigan and Central Michigan — Eastern couldn't hold any practices, because it didn't have the bodies. The four players who could put up shots.

"The kids have kept their heads up," said Castro, whose team upset No. 2 Ball State in the second round of last year's MAC tournament, before it was canceled because of COVID-19. "The good thing is we had already accomplished a lot in order to help lock in an opportunity to play in Cleveland. That's no small thing."

The teams have played once this season, with Bowling Green pulling out a 71-64 win in Ypsilanti back in December. They were supposed to play in February, but that was one of the games Eastern canceled.

No. 2 seed Central Michigan (15-8, 13-6) plays No. 7 Northern Illinois (12-11, 10-8) at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday. Western Michigan didn't qualify for the tournament.

MAC women's tournament

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

WEDNESDAY

►No. 1 Bowling Green (18-5, 14-4) vs. No. 8 Eastern Michigan (10-9, 7-7), 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

►No. 4 Buffalo (14-8, 11-6) vs. No. 5 Kent State (11-8, 10-6), 1:30 (ESPN+)

►No. 2 Central Michigan (15-8, 13-6) vs. No. 7 Northern Illinois (12-11, 10-8), 4 (ESPN+)

►No. 3 Ohio (13-7, 11-6) vs. No. 6 Ball State (14-10, 12-8), 6:30 (ESPN+)

FRIDAY

►Semifinal, 10 a.m. (ESPN+)

►Semifinal, 12:30 (ESPN+)

SATURDAY

►Championship, 11 a.m. (CBSSN)

