Oakland has few answers for Cleveland State, falls one win shy of NCAA Tournament

In the Horizon League men's tournament semifinal, Oakland, long a 3-point-happy team, switched things up and played its offense from the rim out. It worked to near-perfection.

In the final, it played more like out of the rim, as the Golden Grizzlies' season came to a screeching halt in a 80-69 loss to Cleveland State on Tuesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Oakland (12-18) falls one victory short of its fourth NCAA Tournament bid, and first since 2011.

Cleveland State, the No. 1 seed and regular-season champion, dominated inside, particularly in the first half, when it shot 68% from 2-point range, and had 28 of its 40 points in the paint. Ten minutes in, Cleveland State already had more clean looks than Northern Kentucky had all night Monday. The Vikings scored 64 in the paint and five from the free-throw line, and just 11 everywhere else.

The Vikings (19-7) closed the first half on runs of 7-0 and 13-2 to lead, 40-28, exploiting the Golden Grizzlies with transition and fast-break offense. And they rarely stopped.

Oakland, meanwhile, was 5-for-16 on 3's and 10-for-29 overall in the opening half. Its last lead was 18-17 with 10:46 left in the first half, before Cleveland State took over the inside game.

Oakland found itself trailing, 51-35, with 13:45 left, but Zion Young made a 3-pointer, and then quickly hit another — after Jalen Moore missed one, Daniel Oladapo grabbed the rebound and found Young in the corner — to get the deficit back into single digits, at 51-42. But Cleveland State responded with three more easy layups over the next two minutes to keep Oakland at bay. That pretty much was the story every time Oakland seemed to get any momentum, like another Young made 3 at 4:18 to make it 66-58, which was followed by an easy Cleveland State bucket and an Oakland turnover.

Moore led Oakland with 20 points, and Rashad Williams, the Detroit native who transferred out of Cleveland State to Oakland last year, had 15, including four 3-pointers, three in the first half. Young, a total non-factor in the semifinal win over Northern Kentucky, played big minutes and provided a second-half spark, with 14 points. Oladapo, so big all season, had a rare off night, with just four points and three turnovers. Micah Parrish, a freshman, had 10 points and ine rebounds.

Torrey Patton had 23 points and 10 rebounds and was named tournament MVP, Tre Gomillion finished with 16 with 13 rebounds, and D'Moi Hodge 15for Cleveland State. Hodge also had three blocks, including a pair on one Oakland possession in the second half as the Golden Grizzlies were attempting to mount a charge.

Cleveland State, under second-year head coach Dennis Gates, swept the three games against Oakland, and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the third time, and first time since 2009.

This marks the first time the No. 1 seed won the Horizon League tournament since Valparaiso in 2015, and the first current league member to win as the No. 1 since Wright State in 2007. (Valpo won in 2013, and Butler won in 2010 and 2008.)

Oakland coach Greg Kampe was trying to join Michigan State's Tom Izzo and Jud Heatchote as Division I coaches in Michigan to make the NCAA Tournament in three different decades. Izzo is about to make it a fourth decade, and would've last year had COVID-19 not canceled the NCAA Tournament.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

Horizon League men's tournament

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

MONDAY

►No. 1 Cleveland State 71, No. 8 Milwaukee 65

►No. 3 Oakland 69, No. 4 Northern Kentucky 58

TUESDAY

►Championship, No. 1 Cleveland State 80, No. 3 Oakland XX

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984