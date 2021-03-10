Wednesday's college basketball: Alyza Winston's 3s lead Michigan State women in tournament win

The Detroit News

Indianapolis — Alyza Winston hit five 3-pointers, including back-to-back big shots in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lift seventh-seeded Michigan State to a 75-66 win over 10th-seeded Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Shortly after Winston’s 3s put the Spartans on top 62-56, Nia Clouden made two breakaway layups, the first on her steal and the second on Winston’s, that made it 68-58 with 3:47 to go.

Maddie Burke then hit her sixth 3 for the Lady Lions but then they missed their next four shots and the Spartans advanced to face No. 9 Indiana, the second seed.

Clouden scored 18 points for Michigan State (14-7), which lost six times to ranked teams. Moira Joiner added 13 points and Taiyier Parks 10 as the Spartans’ bench had a 23-5 advantage.

Burke’s 22 points led Penn State (9-15) with Shay Hagans adding 13 and Anna Camden 11.

More state women

►Central Michigan 83, Northern Illinois 69: Molly Davis scored 24, going 12 of 14 from the free-throw line, while Micaela Kelly added 23 points on 10 of 19 shooting from the field to lead No. 2-seed Central (16-8, 13-6) in a quarterfinal win in the Mid-American Conference tournament in Cleveland. Chelby Koker had 22 points and A'Jah Davis 21 for Northern Illinois (12-12, 10-8).

►Bowling Green 63: Eastern Michigan 47: Kadie Hempfling scored 15 while Kenzie Lewis had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Elissa Brett 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Falcons (19-5, 14-4 MAC) in a quarterfinal victory in the Mid-American Conference tournament in Cleveland. Ce'Nara Skanes had 13 points and Areanna Combs added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-10, 7-7).