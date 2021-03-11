The Brian Kelly Bowl: Central Michigan, Notre Dame to play for first time in 2023

They've both played football since the late 1800s, and only are three hours apart.

But, amazingly, Notre Dame and Central Michigan have never have played.

That's going to change in 2023, when the teams meet Sept. 16 in South Bend, Indiana, Central Michigan announced Thursday.

"I am thrilled for our student-athletes to be able to play on a national stage at this iconic venue," Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement. "Playing such a storied football program, coached by former CMU head coach Brian Kelly, will allow us to engage and celebrate with our CMU family and showcase all the great things happening here at Central Michigan University."

Said Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain: "This is an exciting matchup for our players, university, alumni and fan base. It is an opportunity to compete against one of the legendary programs in college football."

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

Kelly, Notre Dame's coach, coached three seasons at Central Michigan, from 2004-06, compiling a 19-16 record and a Mid-American Conference championship. He previously coached at Grand Valley State, winning two Division II titles. After Central, he went to Cincinnati, and then to Notre Dame, where he's been since 2010.

Perhaps Kelly is getting a bit sentimental. Cincinnati visits Notre Dame on Oct. 2, 2021.

Central Michigan will get paid a significant sum to play Notre Dame, likely in excess of $1 million. The terms were not immediately disclosed.

Central Michigan also plays at Michigan State (Sept. 2), at home against New Hampshire (Sept. 9) and at South Alabama (Sept. 23) to start the 2023 season.

The Chippewas play at Missouri and LSU in 2021, at Oklahoma State and Penn State in 2022, and at Illinois in 2024.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984