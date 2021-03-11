Eastern Michigan AD, basketball coach Rob Murphy meeting next week to discuss future

Jobs come and go, but for Rob Murphy, this isn't just another job.

The Detroit native and Mumford alumnus actually was recruited out of high school to play football at Eastern Michigan — he was all-state in football — and while he decided to attend and play basketball at Ohio HBCU Central State, it was the thrill of a lifetime when he became the Eagles coach 10 years ago.

But is the clock running out on Murphy's dream job?

Murphy, 47, just completed the final season of his contract, and there have been no discussions about an extension since the Eagles' season-ending 64-63 win over Western Michigan last Friday.

There has been rampant speculation about his job status, especially in recent days, with one national reporter even tweeting that Murphy and EMU had split, before retracting. Murphy told The Detroit News this week that he remains the coach, and that he and athletic director Scott Wetherbee are scheduled to meet next week to talk future.

Wetherbee hasn't responded to recent messages from The News, but told the paper in March 2020, "Rob knows where he's at, knows 10 years is a long time. If you haven't won in 10 years, maybe you need to do something else."

The comments caught Murphy by surprise and caused some friction between him and Wetherbee, who later said he believed the comments were supposed to be off the record. There was no such agreement between Wetherbee and the reporter.

During next week's meetings, Murphy figures to try to state his case he deserves some more time, at least one more season, given the strangeness of this COVID-19 season. It was a grind from the get-go, when Eastern Michigan had only eight available players for the season opener at Michigan State.

Eastern Michigan, at one point, went more than three weeks between games because of a COVID-19 shutdown. The Eagles didn't play a game from Jan. 27 through Feb. 16.

No Division I basketball team in Michigan played fewer games, except for Detroit Mercy women, whose administration shut down the season after 14 games because of verbal- and mental-abuse allegations against head coach AnnMarie Gilbert.

Last offseason, there were few coaching changes in college basketball as schools grappled with uncertain finances amid the early stages of the pandemic. All signs point to a much busier offseason in the coming days and weeks, with the country opening back up, colleges returning to in-person learning, and fans coming back to games.

EMU was 6-12 (3-11 Mid-American Conference), in a season where the expectations began relatively high, given some promising transfers and the return of star senior forward Ty Groce (Ypsilanti Lincoln).

In 10 seasons, Murphy has four winning seasons and three 20-win seasons, but no MAC tournament championships (his first team won the MAC West regular-season title) or NCAA Tournament bids. Eastern hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 1998, the longest drought of any Division I men's team in Michigan. Murphy has made two CITs and one CBI.

Prior to Eastern Michigan, Murphy has assistant-coaching jobs at Syracuse and Kent State. He was head coach at Detroit Crockett from 1998-2002, and associate head coach at Detroit Central from 1996-98, after graduating college.

Murphy's contract runs through June 30, and he's owed about $100,000 on a deal that pays him $350,000 a year, plus bonuses. The contract last was extended in 2018, a year after Wetherbee became athletic director. The new deal ended a long-running agreement that gave Murphy an extra year every season he won 20 games.

