State hoops: Oakland's future bright — if it can maneuver the transfer-portal minefield

There's reason for optimism with Oakland men's basketball, obviously. The Golden Grizzlies have several stars, many of them with several years of eligibility remaining, and they're coming off a Horizon League tournament championship-game appearance.

But building on some success has rarely, if ever, been more challenging, given the transfer free-for-all which will continue this offseason and for the foreseeable future.

"I do think we have a chance," Oakland coach Greg Kampe said, moments after Tuesday's loss to Cleveland State in the final. "Anytime you lose, you console yourself by thinking those things. But Detroit thinks that, Wright State thinks that, Northern Kentucky, Milwaukee, every team in the league feels they can win it next year.

"I'm sure we're in that group. I love this team, man. I've said that all year."

The key with Oakland, as with many teams, will be keeping its players.

The Golden Grizzlies lost a whopping 12 players via transfer over the last two seasons, some of them bit players, but others expected to be significant contributors. Some good came out of all that, including the additions of JUCO players Daniel Oladalpo to the frontcourt and Jalen Moore to the backcourt.

Those two were the big reasons Oakland got as far as it got this season. Moore was first-team all-Horizon League in his first year, Oladapo third-team in his second. They were the only Division I teammates to be in the top 25, nationally, in double-doubles.

Guard Rashad Williams has two more years of eligibility, and freshmen Trey Townsend and Micah Parrish each have four, given this was a "free" year because of COVID-19.

But each of them could have other options, if they choose to explore them — particularly Moore and Oladapo, whose phones figure to be blowing up from other colleges.

That's because of the NCAA's new transfer rules. For years, moving from one Division I school to another meant sitting out a year, unless you got a waiver, which was the exception over the rule. This year, the NCAA made all first-time transfers immediately eligible, and that is going to be the case next year, too, even though the NCAA is expected to table a full-time rule change until sometime this summer. (With that rule change, a May 15 deadline is expected to come along with it, starting in 2022.)

That's led to some hyper-activity in the transfer portal, especially in the past week or so. As of 2:21 p.m. Thursday (it updates by the minute), the NCAA Division I transfer portal had 154 men's basketball players since March 1, and 252 since Jan. 1.

Kampe has said he expects the total number to reach 2,000 at some point this spring, as the postseason tournaments wrap up. And mid-majors find themselves particularly vulnerable trying to keep all their best players, who can easily get star struck with Power Five interest (think Robert Morris' AJ Bramah late in the season, or Youngstown State's Darius Quisenberry on Thursday).

This is what college coaches have long been afraid of, particularly with football and basketball: A pseudo free-agency.

Detroit Mercy, which lost in the Horizon League quarterfinals to Northern Kentucky, is eyeing a big year next year, and might be safer from the portal given its best players include the coach's son, Antoine Davis, and several guys who've already transferred in. The only thing that figures to disrupt the Titans ascent is if coach Mike Davis gets looks from Power Five jobs and entertains them, which could cost Detroit Mercy Antoine, too.

Moore, the nation's leader in assists per game (just as Kampe promised he would be when he recruited him), sounded hungry to win after Tuesday's loss, and at Oakland.

"The season we had speaks for itself," Moore said. "We were a young group of guys who went to the championship game. Nobody's played with each other except for a couple people, we didn't have that much practice with each other (because of a preseason COVID-19 shutdown). We had to get used to each other in the games.

"My job is to try to keep everybody comfortable and help everybody out, to the best of my ability."

Boltin' Broncos

Speaking of the portal, the Western Michigan men's program already is feeling it.

This week, five Western Michigan players already have entered the portal, including sophomore center Titus Wright, who averaged 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18 games this season. On Thursday afternoon, senior guard Rafael Cruz (6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds) became the latest to enter the portal.

They've been joined in the portal by bit players Kawanise Wilkins (redshirt junior forward), William Boyer-Richard (junior guard) and Chase Barrs (sophomore forward).

All signs point to several more Western Michigan players entering the portal in the coming days, as it's been a bit of a rocky transition from longtime head coach Steve Hawkins to new coach Clayton Bates. When Hawkins was fired and Bates hired on a two-year contract last offseason, Western Michigan lost its top scorers to transfer, Michael Flowers to South Alabama, where he averaged 21 points, and Brandon Johnson to Minnesota, where he averaged 8.9 points and 6.2 rebounds entering Thursday's Big Ten game against Ohio State.

Western Michigan was 5-16 this season, though two of the wins were over its chief rival, Central Michigan. It did have two players make all-MAC honorable mention, sophomore guard B. Artis White, and senior forward Greg Lee (Central Michigan forward Aundre Polk was the only state player to earn MAC honors, on the all-freshman team).

Title hunting

The Michigan men might not be the state's only championship contender.

The Hillsdale College men's team enters the Division II NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, after a 20-2 regular season.

Hillsdale opens at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, against either Mercyhurst or Fairmont State, in West Liberty, West Virginia.

The Chargers are looking for their first NCAA Tournament victory in 20 years. They dominated the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, with all five of their starters earning all-league honors, led by sophomore forward Patrick Cartier, a Brookfield, Wisconsin, native who was the conference's player of the year.

Three years ago, Ferris State became the state's first Division II national champion.

Wayne State and Michigan Tech also are in the NCAA Tournament, with the Warriors played Ashland on Saturday, and the Huskies earning a bye into Sunday.

On the women's side, Grand Valley State plays Ashland on Friday, while Michigan Tech earned a bye into Saturday.

Final state power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan (19-3)

2. Michigan State (15-12)

3. Oakland (12-18)

4. Detroit Mercy (12-10)

5. Central Michigan (7-16)

6. Western Michigan (5-16)

7. Eastern Michigan (6-12)

WOMEN

1. Michigan (14-4)

2. Michigan State (14-7)

3. Central Michigan (16-8)

4. Oakland (12-12)

5. Eastern Michigan (10-10)

6. Western Michigan (6-15)

7. Detroit Mercy (1-13)

Top games of the week

MEN

►Maryland vs. Michigan, Big Ten tournament, 11:30 a.m. Friday (BTN)

►Wayne State vs. Ashland, Division II NCAA Tournament, 7 Saturday

►Hillsdale vs. TBA, Division II NCAA Tournament, 7:45 Sunday

►Michigan Tech vs. TBA, Division II NCAA Tournament, 9:30 Sunday

WOMEN

►Ohio vs. Central Michigan, MAC tournament, 12:30 Friday (ESPN+)

►Grand Valley State vs. Ashland, Division II NCAA Tournament, 7 Friday

►Michigan Tech vs. TBA, Division II NCAA Tournament, 6 Saturday

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984