CMU women win MAC tournament, earn third straight NCAA appearance

Central Michigan began the season as the favorite to win the Mid-American Conference women's basketball championship, and, after a season of ups and downs, the Chippewas finished as such, too.

Senior guard Micaela Kelly had 29 points and sophomore guard Molly Davis 23 as No. 2 seed Central Michigan stormed past regular-season champion Bowling Green, 77-72, in the MAC final Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Central Michigan gives the state of Michigan five NCAA Tournament-bound teams, along with the Michigan and Michigan State men's and women's teams.

For Central, it's the fifth MAC tournament championship, and it'll be the sixth ever NCAA appearance — including three straight, and four since 2013. The Chippewas made the Sweet 16 in 2018 and lost a thriller to Michigan State in the first round in 2019. Last year's NCAA Tournament was canceled.

The Chippewas (18-8) struggled out of the gate, and trailed by 12 midway through the second half, before taking a one-point lead into halftime. Central Michigan then came out strong after the break, with a 12-0 run to take a 48-39 lead.

Bowling Green (20-6) battled back to take a 56-55 lead with 1:54 left in the third quarter, but two of the Falcons top players had four fouls before the fourth quarter.

BOX SCORE: Central Michigan 77, Bowling Green 72

Central went on a 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Davis to all but seal the game.

The Chippewas made the free throws they needed late, and 13-for-16 for the game.

"We're so close," said Bowling Green coach Robyn Fralick, an Okemos native, whose staff includes three assistants who are Michigan natives — Kim Cameron (Alpena), Maria Kasza (Rapid City) and Joel Whymer (Port Huron).

"But a lot of credit to Central Michigan. They're a great team and a great program, and I know they'll represent the MAC well."

Senior guard Maddy Watters added 11 points for Central, and junior forward Jahari Smith, star of the OT semifinal win against Ohio, had eight points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Kyra Bussell returned from injury, with four points and four rebounds.

Kelly, out of Detroit King, and Davis combined for 117 points in the semifinal and final. Kelly also had six assists Saturday.

Both were first-team all-MAC this season.

"They're so dynamic," said Bowling Green's Kadie Hempfling, "both of them."

Five players scored in double-figures for Bowling Green, led by Elissa Brett's 18 and Lexi Fleming's 13.

Central Michigan will learn its first-round NCAA Tournament opponent during the Selection Show on Monday night. The tournament is being held entirely in Texas.

MAC women's tournament

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

WEDNESDAY

►No. 1 Bowling Green 63, No. 8 Eastern Michigan 47

►No. 4 Buffalo 73, No. 5 Kent State 66

►No. 2 Central Michigan 83, No. 7 Northern Illinois 69

►No. 3 Ohio 61, No. 6 Ball State 59

FRIDAY

►No. 1 Bowling Green 80, No. 4 Buffalo 67

►No. 2 Central Michigan 100, No. 3 Ohio 92

SATURDAY

►Championship, No. 2 Central Michigan 77, No. 1 Bowling Green 72

