Saturday's college basketball roundup: No. 3 Illinois beats No. 5 Iowa, reach Big Ten final

Associated Press

Indianapolis — Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71 on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game.

The Fighting Illini (22-6) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points for Illinois, and reserve guard Andre Curbelo finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Luka Garza had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (21-7). Jordan Bohannon scored 20 points.

It didn’t take the Illini long to impress an enthusiastic fan base that made the short trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A 9-0 run midway through the first half gave Illinois a 22-14 lead that it never surrendered. The Illini still led 45-37 at the half, then opened the second half on an 8-2 spurt that featured two big baskets from Jacob Grandison.

Iowa couldn’t get closer than five rest of the way.

Southeastern Conference

►No. 6 Alabama 73, Tennessee 68: Herbert Jones had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, helping Alabama rally for the win.

Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points for the Crimson Tide, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left.

Top-seeded Alabama (23-6) faces LSU in Sunday’s championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.

Tennessee (18-8) awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.

Trailing 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left.

Keon Johnson had 20 points for Tennessee, and Jaden Springer finished with 18.

LSU 78, No. 8 Arkansas 71: Cameron Thomas scored 21 points, and LSU reached the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1993.

The Tigers (18-8) will play No. 6 Alabama on Sunday looking to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding even more. LSU has won this tournament only once – back in 1980.

Javonte Smart scored 19 points for LSU, and Darius Days had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Marcus Moody tied his season high with 28 points for Arkansas (22-6). Justin Smith added 21.

Big Ten tournament

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Wednesday, March 10

►Game 1: 13-Minnesota 51, 12-Northwestern 46

►Game 2: 11-Penn State 72,14-Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11

►Game 3: 8-Maryland 68, 9-Michigan State 57

►Game 4: 5-Ohio State 79, 13-Minnesota 75

►Game 5: 7-Rutgers 61, 10-Indiana 50

►Game 6: 6-Wisconsin 75, 11-Penn State 74

Friday, March 12

►Game 7: 1-Michigan 79, 8-Maryland 66

►Game 8: 5-Ohio State 87, 4-Purdue 78, OT

►Game 9: 2-Illinois 90, 7-Rutgers 68

►Game 10: 3-Iowa 62, 6-Wisconsin 57

Saturday, March 13

►Game 11: 5-Ohio State 68, 1-Michigan 67

►Game 12: 2-Illinois 82, 3-Iowa 71

Sunday, March 14

►Championship game: 2-Illinois vs. 5-Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Eastern Standard Time

.